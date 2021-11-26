When I answered the door on a Sunday afternoon a few years ago, a nicely dressed, clean-cut, smiling young man said cheerily: “Wow, you remind me so much of my grandma,” irritating me right off the bat. Who wants to make a first impression as a grandma, even if you happily are one?
I wondered what he said to young, glamorous women who answered the door? “Wow, you don’t remind me much of my grandma!”?
“Do you know how to make apple pie?” He asked next. “My grandma makes the best apple pie ever.”
That was irritation No. 2. He was implying that his grandma could make a better apple pie than this grandma. It flashed through my mind that I couldn’t remember the last time I’d made an apple pie. I did make two pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving and a pineapple upside cake Christmas Eve. I thought about asking him if those would trump his grandma’s apple pie but refrained.
“What do you want?” I asked instead, in the rude, grumpy tone I use with strangers at the door and telephone solicitors.
He explained he was in an NCAA contest to win a trip to Nassau but before he could ask for a contribution or try to sell me something, I firmly told him I wasn’t interested.
It was the end of December, there’d been a lot of cold days when I, a grandma who did or did not make apple pie, was pretty much stuck in the house. Why would I want to help send a healthy looking young man whom I had never seen before to a nice warm island? The very idea was ridiculous. He could shovel snow, were there any, or chop firewood, or clean up yards and earn his own money for a trip to Nassau.
He wasn’t even pitiful looking, like the young door-to-door salesman selling soap who was so nervous I was afraid he would starve to death if he didn’t find a better job soon. In the middle of the memorized spiel he was rattling off so fast he had not even given me a chance to tell him I didn’t need any soap, he came to an abrupt stop when he noticed a bird flying around in my entry room.
“There’s a bird in your house. he informed me.
“Yes,” I explained. “It flew in when I left the door open.”
“Do you want me to get it out for you?” he offered, obviously disapproving of a bird flying around in the house.
“No, thank you,” I had told him. “It’ll fly back out eventually.”
I felt sorry for him because he was trying so hard and I appreciated his offer to shoo out a bird but I didn’t buy any soap.
I again told the young man hoping to go to Nassau that I wasn’t interested and shut the door before another bird flew in.
Then I went inside to see if I had enough apples to make a pie.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.