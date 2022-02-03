The supply chain bottlenecks are the Achilles heels in the recovery process of the U.S. economy which are preventing the government from applying the full force of monetary policy. These bottlenecks contributed to increased prices of all kinds of inputs thus creating cost-push pressures on inflation. A recent survey of businesses col
lected by the Federal Reserve Bank at Kansas city reveals that more than 70 percent of respondent firms delayed projects or pushed back work in the manufacturing sector. The corresponding percentage for the service sector is 40 percent. About 70 percent of these firms either raised prices or diversified suppliers. About 40 percent turned away businesses. Manufacturers reported the longest supplier delivery times in the Kansas City Fed’s history. Most firms responded that their supply chain issues are expected to persist at least for the next six months. Supply chain issues were also compounded by a recent rise in commodity prices, particularly those of raw materials and other inputs needed to maintain industrial production.
COVID-19 has exposed a serious fault line in the manufacturing production, particularly in the category of high-tech products. Since manufacturing products are becoming more and more high-tech, and high-tech products are becoming increasingly dependent on microchips, microchips have emerged as the most strategic input for industrial production. The recent global microchip shortage affected many industries from phones to play stations, but nowhere is it more evident than in the empty car lots of local car dealerships.
Demand for cars was returning to the pre-pandemic level at the beginning of 2021, thanks to the generous stimulus money and the strong recovery of the economy but the production of cars was thwarted by the shortage of microchips due to a few natural and man-made crises in leading locations of chip production such as the flood in Texas, lockdown in Vietnam and drought in Taiwan, and less export by China.
The other challenge facing the auto industry is that the production of microchips is geared more toward high-grade chips used in smartphones, computers video games, and other smart gadgets, where the profit margin is much higher than it is for vehicles.
Car production also hit additional roadblocks due to rising copper and lithium prices. The copper price rose because of scaled-down mining activities in Chile and Peru due to Covid. Copper is needed in green projects as well as electric cars. Solar and wind-powered electric grids and hydroelectric projects also need copper. Electric car production is being hampered by the soaring cost of lithium, which is a key ingredient for the production of rechargeable batteries used in electric cars. A recent decline in production in Chile and Australia, the global leaders of lithium production, led to an upward trend in lithium prices.
Going back to the monetary policy, the most prominent pieces of the puzzle are the dynamics of the labor market. The reason for hesitation in raising the rate is that any contractionary monetary policy has the possibility of reducing the level of employment. From April 2020 to March 2021, the monthly employment levels were lower than the same month a year before. The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.7 million jobs in one month, April 2020. Although the employment level increased after that month, the level of employment in November 2021 was still lower than that in February of 2020.
Some job losses were due to a mass exit from the labor force, termed the Great Resignation. During the past year, labor force participation declined because of widespread sickness, retirement, hesitation in returning to work amidst the pandemic. Generous federal unemployment supports including support for the longer-term unemployed also kept people from work.
With spawning vaccinations and the easing of the pandemic situation during the beginning of the last year, it was expected that more workers would be joining the workforce soon reducing the labor crunch. However, the onset of the omicron virus has thrown a wild card into an already complicated scenario.
The Fed could tame inflation by winding down the bond purchases and allowing interest rates to rise, but the Fed has to carefully weigh the benefits and costs of raising the interest rate. Raising the rate runs the risk of halting the slow recovery process at a time when the country is still not out of woods from the onslaught of the pandemic. The Fed’s task is compounded by the fact that the actual weights of demand-pull and cost-push factors in causing the current inflation are unknown and policies are different for the two types of inflation.
With the eruption of the omicron virus, the Fed anticipation that the supply side problems would resolve soon did not materialize. If the cost-push factors are the major driver of inflation, raising the interest will exacerbate supply-side problems and may halt or reverse the painful recovery process that is under way now. On the other hand, if inflation is allowed to continue, economists fear that inflation will become entrenched in the psyche of consumers, workers, and business owners.
In the present circumstances of ongoing COVID-related uncertainty, unresolved supply chain and labor shortage issues, there is an unusually high risk that tightening monetary policy will do severe damage to employment and GDP growth.
These considerations prevented the Fed from taking decisive action so far.
Dr. Syed Ahmed is a professor of economics and the director of Bill Burgess Jr. Research Center at Cameron University. The author is grateful to Dr. Torben Andersen, Dr. Krystal Brue and Dr. Abdulhamid Sukar for their incisive comments on the earlier versions of the paper.