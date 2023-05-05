Our church had a garage sale to help renovate a building we’d moved into. This was at least a decade ago. Of course the sale wasn’t in a garage. It was in what would be the sanctuary once renovations were complete. There were big tables covered with stuff and stuff was piled against the walls and more stuff was in back rooms.

I went Saturday to get my vase. Or it would be my vase as soon as I paid for it. It had held a bouquet of iris in front of the pulpit a few weeks earlier and I instantly wanted it — square, white glazed ceramic, 10 inches tall, gracefully narrowing at the top and decorated with a pink and lavender flower. I have iris and this vase was perfect for them.

