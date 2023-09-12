These days it can be challenging to find anyone saying positive things about higher education. Critics and an increasing number of polls show flagging confidence in colleges and universities, which according to the prevailing wisdom are too expensive, too controversial, too abstract, and increasingly overrated in an economy in which labor shortages are driving wages higher than ever before. Rather than throwing six figures or more into college, say the pundits, or going into debt, it may be better to save the time and money and start working as soon as possible in a career chosen early in life and assisted by the availability of college classes in high schools. Hence the push in states like Oklahoma to offer enough dual credit at the secondary level that students can earn associate degrees along with their high school diploma, and the outpouring of opinion columns such as the one written by Gene Marks in the Sept. 10th issue of The Guardian entitled “Why Go to College When You Could Be a Plumber?”

Why, indeed? Well, there are countless reasons, and the fact we must have this conversation at all is a testament to our affluence, our ignorance, the great fallacy that technology can replace human intelligence or wisdom, and the increasingly transactional nature of our culture. What makes money is valued. Everything else seems to be for chumps. What that says about our morality, our stewardship of our nation, and our education of our children is grim indeed, and in the interests of transparency I confess to being deeply biased on this issue. I am a university professor who spent far too long in graduate school, and my entire professional career has been absorbed by teaching history in a collegiate setting. So maybe I am too invested to be fair on this one.