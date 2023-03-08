Recently, people have been asking me what my love language is. Confession, I always get confused by this question. Are they asking what makes me feel loved or how I show love? If the person wants to show me love, then my answer is quality time. If I am showing someone love, gifts. I love to give people gifts, to make them feel special and loved.

After a lifetime of being told it’s the thought that counts, I have come to believe differently. You see, a gift should be something the other person will treasure, will love, and think of the happiness they felt when they got it. Not something you thought they would like. Allow me to expound. A meaningful gift is a gift that is given with the intention of showing a person how much you care about them, value them, and know about them.

