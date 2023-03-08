Recently, people have been asking me what my love language is. Confession, I always get confused by this question. Are they asking what makes me feel loved or how I show love? If the person wants to show me love, then my answer is quality time. If I am showing someone love, gifts. I love to give people gifts, to make them feel special and loved.
After a lifetime of being told it’s the thought that counts, I have come to believe differently. You see, a gift should be something the other person will treasure, will love, and think of the happiness they felt when they got it. Not something you thought they would like. Allow me to expound. A meaningful gift is a gift that is given with the intention of showing a person how much you care about them, value them, and know about them.
For years, I have been the worst at giving thoughtful gifts. I would shop and shop, buying too many gifts in an effort to show the person just how much I thought of them. I was tricked into believing that truly wanting to spoil someone meant showering them with gifts, notes, text messages. I missed the entire point of giving a meaningful gift.
Sometimes the perfect gift is a quiet walk at the end of the day, watching the sunset and sharing your favorite part of the day. Special moments should fill every day. Stop saving the good china, and use it daily Make every dinner a special occasion. Celebrate life, love, and time together. These are all intentional gifts. And perhaps some of the best gifts we can give to someone we love.
This past holiday season I gave my daughter intentional gifts. It was our smallest Christmas ever. In truth, I think the dogs had more gifts than us. Watching the dogs enjoy their new toys, playing with them, and helping them open their presents was more fun than opening our own. This Christmas was one of my favorites, we focused on moments and memories, sharing laughter, and not showering each other with gifts. The simplicity of the holiday left us both filled with joy.
Moving forward with our new life, we are learning about each other and ourselves. We are healing, letting go of hurt, and laughing. Sometimes until we snort. But the thing that stands out the most is the intentionality we are living with and giving to each other. The moments we share, the tears we wipe away, and the secret laughs. The best gift we give each other is this intentionality that we live with.
I would like to challenge you. Rather than being thoughtful, be intentional. Learn to really see and hear the people around you. Being intentional with memories, create special moments to share with others. Let the people around you know you truly see and hear them.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.