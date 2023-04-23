There’s one minority position in Washington that gets far too little attention: Federal spending.
While I feel Congress really has no choice but to raise the debt ceiling in the coming months — because all that’s doing is covering the checks they’ve already written — I see no greater need than reining in federal debt and spending.
As always, the devil’s in the details.
But if you haven’t followed it closely (and, let’s face it, who wants to), the deficit in the 2022 federal budget was $1.45 trillion. Interest on that amount is $483 billion. Perhaps we need to pay attention to every money management program you’ve ever heard of which urges you to quit using your high interest credit card.
Of course part of it is funding crisis recovery. In 2009, spending increased $730 billion to $4.78 trillion as we tried to come out of the subprime housing crisis-fueled recession. If we’d have only held spending at that level. Since that time budgeted revenues grew from $2.88 trillion to $5.03 trillion. So, while revenues grew almost 43 percent, we spent more than that.
Progress was made … until COVID. Then in an effort to offset closed businesses and job losses, the deficit ballooned to $3.49 trillion in FY 2020. Since then, the budgeted shortfall has been trimmed to $1.45 trillion.
Social Security is budgeted to bring in $1.09 trillion but is spending $1.22 trillion. Medicare was slated to generate $344.2 billion, but projected to spend $756.1 billion
Our spending exceeds our income by $4,330 annually for every man women and child in the nation.
This isn’t political. Both parties have pet projects and programs they want to increase funding for, often at the expense of a program supported by the opposing party. And since they’ve allowed earmarks to return, guess what’s jumped up markedly? Even those who oppose them gather their share, presumably so their constituents get some of the gravy otherwise handed to the state next door.
Congress raised the debt limit by $2.5 trillion to a total of $31.4 trillion on Dec. 16, 2021. We reached that limit on Jan. 19 of this year. That’s nearly 8 percent in two years. And this is all for money that’s already been appropriated, covering the commitments already made.
And we’re faced with increasing it again.
I’m not one of those who say they shouldn’t increase the debt ceiling and default on government obligations. That scenario would appear to have devastating consequences. But elected officials have to recognize there’s a problem and take some action. As voters, we also bear responsibility. This has to become a part of our national discussion. Anyone not willing to commit to deficit reduction, even if it includes programs they support, shouldn’t receive the support of voters.
