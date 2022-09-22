I have a recliner. It is NOT one of those assisted recliners. It does not have a massage feature, adjustable lumbar support, nor does it have heat settings. It is just a regular, run-of-the-mill recliner. Now, yes, it is an effort to raise up out of my recliner. Sometimes, it’s an effort to sit down into my beloved recliner, without making some kind of involuntary noise. You know I work out, have cut down eating bad foods, and I try to take care of myself. It never crosses my mind I’m getting older.
Back in MY day, I could keep up with the 17-year-olds during PT (physical training), even in Iraq, in 135-degree weather. As a single dad to two teenage boys, I could physically do everything the Army required of me, all year-round. Make the PT formation, five days a week, by 6 o’clock in the morning? No problem. Stay late after work, during a blizzard, to make sure all vehicles in the motor pool (military vehicle parking lot) would start up and run for at least 20 minutes? No problem. A soldier “messed up,” and I told them “Drop and give me 20!”? No problem. I would do the 20 with them just to prove I wasn’t anybody special, and that they messed up because I failed to provide adequate leadership and/or guidance. By the way, I was, and I am, still, a pretty durn good NCO (Noncommissioned Officer). After 21 years and four days, I retired from the Army in October 2003.
Fast forward to now. My entire body hurts for no reason (see the previous paragraph). Gabapentin is my friend. I buy the BIG tubes of Voltaren. We bought one of those Puffy brand mattresses so I can get a decent night’s sleep. I’m here to tell ya, getting’ old ain’t for sissies! To borrow an incredibly wise sentiment, “You never know how far you’ve slipped down the mountain ‘til you look back up and see where you once were. Enjoy your youth while you can, ‘cause one day you’ll blink, and you’ll be me.”
Living long enough to become one of America’s Living Treasures, doesn’t just take a toll on your body. Make as many great memories as you can. You don’t always get to decide which ones you keep. Someone special or a group of special someones in your life can help you with everything.
Here are some other ways to help you distinguish the onset of your Golden Years, if you are not sure if you are old or getting old:
•Your insurance company has started sending you their free calendar — a month at a time.
•At your outdoor birthday celebration, someone lights the candles on your birthday cake and a group of campers form a circle and start singing Kumbaya.
•When you do the “Hokey Pokey”, and you put your left hip out, and it stays out.
•You run out of breath walking DOWN a flight of stairs.
•You go to a garden party, and you’re mainly interested in the garden.
•You begin every other sentence with, “Nowadays...” or “Back in MY day…” (see, I told you)
•Your best friend is dating someone half their age — and they aren’t breaking any laws.
“And in conclusion…” There are many events in our lives we can stand up to, persevere through, survive, prove to ourselves if only to ourselves. The only thing we can’t conquer, or escape, is time. I will close for now by quoting my band/stage/drummer alter-ego, “Listen to music you like. Write music you feel. Love the music you play.” – Roadkill, 1999
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.