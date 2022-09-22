I have a recliner. It is NOT one of those assisted recliners. It does not have a massage feature, adjustable lumbar support, nor does it have heat settings. It is just a regular, run-of-the-mill recliner. Now, yes, it is an effort to raise up out of my recliner. Sometimes, it’s an effort to sit down into my beloved recliner, without making some kind of involuntary noise. You know I work out, have cut down eating bad foods, and I try to take care of myself. It never crosses my mind I’m getting older.

Back in MY day, I could keep up with the 17-year-olds during PT (physical training), even in Iraq, in 135-degree weather. As a single dad to two teenage boys, I could physically do everything the Army required of me, all year-round. Make the PT formation, five days a week, by 6 o’clock in the morning? No problem. Stay late after work, during a blizzard, to make sure all vehicles in the motor pool (military vehicle parking lot) would start up and run for at least 20 minutes? No problem. A soldier “messed up,” and I told them “Drop and give me 20!”? No problem. I would do the 20 with them just to prove I wasn’t anybody special, and that they messed up because I failed to provide adequate leadership and/or guidance. By the way, I was, and I am, still, a pretty durn good NCO (Noncommissioned Officer). After 21 years and four days, I retired from the Army in October 2003.