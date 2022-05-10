On May 2, Politico published a draft decision written by United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Court judges and clerks routinely circulate drafts in advance of the official release of decisions so that changes to votes, language, or analysis can occur without public scrutiny, and the drafts are normally kept secret.
In this case, however, someone within the court leaked the draft to the press and created a firestorm of controversy that will be with us for years to come. For if the draft decision holds, the Dobbs verdict will overturn the landmark case Roe v. Wade and remove abortion from the list of fundamental rights protected by the United States Constitution. That will return the issue of abortion to the states and the United States Congress, likely producing a long period of intense protest and debate as well as a patchwork system of reproductive rights that will vary from one state to another, disproportionately impact poor and minority women, and possibly open the door to restrictions on contraceptives, access to prescription pharmaceutical products through the mail, and even travel.
The implications are staggering.
To put this in historical context, it is worth noting that abortion law varies enormously from one country to another and has changed over time. Most governments regulate the procedure, attempting to find a balance between the rights and health care needs of the mother and those of the unborn child. In the United States, women could receive abortions throughout much of our history until “quickening,” the moment at which the mother felt the movement of her child within the womb. By the late 19th century, however, pressure from medical and religious groups prompted tight regulation of abortion that made it illegal and drove the practice into the shadows. That system held until 1973, when the Roe decision changed everything.
Roe involved a woman named Norma McCorvey (known in the case by the pseudonym Jane Roe) who became pregnant in 1969 with her third child and wanted an abortion. She lived in Texas, where it was illegal except when necessary to save the mother’s life, and therefore sued, arguing the Texas law violated her constitutional rights. In 1973 (long after the child was born) the Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, articulated in the case a fundamental right to privacy within the due process clause of the 14th Amendment which included a limited right to an abortion. The court attempted to balance that right against the right to life of the unborn child by allowing abortions without restriction until 12 weeks into a pregnancy, allowing for regulation between 12 and 24 weeks, and banning them entirely thereafter so long as the mother’s life was protected. It proved a landmark decision, for it swept away all the conflicting state and federal statutes on the matter.
Opponents of abortion were aghast. They spent the next 49 years fighting to get Roe overturned, aggressively passing laws at the state level that limited abortion rights and supporting candidates for Congress and the White House who promised to nominate federal judges who would strike Roe down. They also fought to limit abortion rights in the courts. In 1992 they appealed a case all the way to the Supreme Court, only to have it uphold Roe in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The decision made minor alterations to Roe but supported the central tenet that the 14th Amendment gave women a right to privacy when it came to their bodies that protected a right to an abortion under certain circumstances.
But the opponents of abortion kept trying, and in 2018 Mississippi passed legislation that banned abortions after 15 weeks and allowed no exceptions for rape or incest. That is the law that the draft of the Alito decision seems to support as Constitutional, and therefore the one that will likely sweep Roe away this summer.
If that happens, 25 states are likely to ban abortion. Thirteen (including Oklahoma) have trigger laws in place that call for a ban the moment Roe is overturned, so change will come suddenly. That may reduce the number of abortions in the United States, but it will not prevent them. We know from our battles with illegal narcotics, and from previous experience banning abortion, that bans merely drive illegal activity underground. They do not stop it entirely. Women with money and means seeking abortions will travel to where the procedure is legal or acquire abortion drugs through the mail. Poor women will not have those options and will be forced to choose between giving birth to a child they may not want or be able to support and risking self-induced or back-alley abortions that may put their own lives in danger.
The political fallout will last for years. Surveys consistently show most Americans support a right to an abortion, but there is great variation among the states and abortion has always been a divisive, emotional issue. In a post Roe America, it will loom larger than ever, dominating state and national politics and fueling fund-raising and campaigning among those who wish to restore abortion rights in the same way it powered the anti-abortion movement for the last five decades. If states follow a ban on abortions with a ban on buying abortion-inducing drugs through the mail, or traveling out of state to get an abortion, or assisting someone trying to get an abortion (which Texas has already done), then the legal challenges and the arguing will become even more intense.
To navigate a post-Roe world, we are all going to have to become more informed and more active when it comes to reproductive issues and women’s rights. We are going to have to argue and compromise and vote and find a way forward together. That is what we should have spent the last 50 years doing. We did not, in part because Roe seemed to have taken the matter out of our hands.
It is going to be back in them now. So, get ready.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.