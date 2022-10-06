To get your point across, there are many ways to re-phrase the title of this column. If you were ever in the Military or were exposed to the Military for any great length of time, you probably read and/or heard some very colorful renditions of the above-mentioned sentiment. Since I don’t wish to get censored or terminated as a columnist, I will try to tread very carefully about how I express the subject at hand. I offer the following witticisms to any individual, business, organization, small town governing body, etc. If the shoe fits. ...

Webster’s Dictionary, Wikipedia, and a host of other “innerweb” sites describe frustration like this. Frustration is a common emotional response to opposition, related to anger, annoyance, and disappointment. Frustration arises from the resistance to the fulfillment of an individual’s will or goal and is likely to increase when a will or goal is denied or blocked. There are two types of frustration: internal and external. (For the purpose of this column, we will delve into external frustration.) External causes of frustration involve conditions outside an individual’s control, such as a physical roadblock or the perception of wasting time. There are multiple ways individuals cope with frustration such as to suffering in silence (also known as bite-the-bullet), passive–aggressive behavior, anger, or violence. Frustration may also propel positive processes via enhanced effort and struggle. However, a more direct and common response is a propensity toward aggression. (To whom it may concern, you have been warned.)