To get your point across, there are many ways to re-phrase the title of this column. If you were ever in the Military or were exposed to the Military for any great length of time, you probably read and/or heard some very colorful renditions of the above-mentioned sentiment. Since I don’t wish to get censored or terminated as a columnist, I will try to tread very carefully about how I express the subject at hand. I offer the following witticisms to any individual, business, organization, small town governing body, etc. If the shoe fits. ...
Webster’s Dictionary, Wikipedia, and a host of other “innerweb” sites describe frustration like this. Frustration is a common emotional response to opposition, related to anger, annoyance, and disappointment. Frustration arises from the resistance to the fulfillment of an individual’s will or goal and is likely to increase when a will or goal is denied or blocked. There are two types of frustration: internal and external. (For the purpose of this column, we will delve into external frustration.) External causes of frustration involve conditions outside an individual’s control, such as a physical roadblock or the perception of wasting time. There are multiple ways individuals cope with frustration such as to suffering in silence (also known as bite-the-bullet), passive–aggressive behavior, anger, or violence. Frustration may also propel positive processes via enhanced effort and struggle. However, a more direct and common response is a propensity toward aggression. (To whom it may concern, you have been warned.)
Now granted, all this grief and misery comes after, and only after one has “turned the other cheek”, “looked at things from the other’s perspective”, “counted to ten”, etc., etc., etc. Some of us never will resolve any real or imagined slights. Some of us will jump right into revenge mode, without a second thought. And then, there are some of us that will bide our time, weigh every pro and con, allow every opportunity for the other party to “do-what-is-right”…before we adjust some attitudes, er, I mean, initiate our program of justification. I know, I know, this all sounds very much like doling out some form of retribution. I believe there is a very fine line between seeking justice and becoming a vigilante. (“Vigilante” or “sentinel” or “watcher” is one who practices or partakes in vigilantism or undertakes public safety and retribution-style justice without commission.)
Twenty-one years in the Army did indeed teach me the virtues of patience, diligence, and temperance. Combine those merits with hope and humility, and one often expects to successfully navigate the ups and downs of life itself. However, if one considers themself a normal person, one simply does not “let things slide” after repeated discouraging experiences. One simply does not.
I like not being in jail, so, my fail-safe in dealing with mammoth bouts of frustration is to go into the garage and play my drumkit, very loudly, very enthusiastically, very rapidly ... until I’m tired enough to have a nap.
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.