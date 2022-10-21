I am a faithful reader of the People’s Pharmacy every day in the newspaper. How else would I know to rub the bottom of my feet with Vicks VapoRub when I have a bad cough, put mustard or soy sauce on a burn, stop a cut from bleeding with coffee grounds, cure a canker sore with buttermilk or sauerkraut, put deodorant on an insect bite and eat tart cherries for a sore hip?
Then came beer for a sore throat. A reader, who was 79, wrote that he or she had found a remedy for sinus infections, sore throat and colds when in his or her 20s and 30s.
“Alcohol is widely used for disinfecting, right?” the reader asked, and then went on to report: “I started gargling with beer or wine as soon as I felt that itchy/scratchy feeling in the throat at the onset of a cold. I continued drinking a can of beer or a glass of wine a day.”
This remedy, the reader continued, seemed to stop the cold and sinus infection dead in its tracks. The method worked so well, he concluded, that he (or she) never stopped the treatment and hadn’t had a cold or sinus infection since.
Doing the math, that would be close to 60 years, cold, sinus and sore throat free.
The Graedons, who author the medical column, answered that they’d heard of gargling with salt water — well, who hasn’t? — but not beer or wine.
But they pointed out that people gargle with Listerine which has quite a lot of alcohol. “We can’t recommend your unusual approach but we’re intrigued that you’ve had such success,” they told their reader.
As am I. Given the choice of gargling with Listerine or beer, I’d opt for the happy choice every time and not have to stand there with my mouth full of Listerine, the insides of my cheeks zapping each other in shock.
Notice, the pharmacy people didn’t comment on the reader also reporting drinking a can of beer or glass of wine a day.
If you live in Oklahoma, you’ve got sinus problems — but we try not to talk about them because just the word “sinus” is enough to make everybody around you stick their fingers in their ears and go “la, la, la” so they don’t have to listen. I’m almost looking forward to the next sore throat so I can test the gargling with beer remedy.
Come to think of it, it’s been a long time since I’ve had a cold or sore throat and perhaps I can attribute that to already drinking a can of beer or glass of wine each day because it is a remedy suggested for practically everything from toenail fungus to dandruff.
Well, that’s a slight exaggeration but I do have yellowing clippings for a plethora of problems that a glass of red wine will take care of.
Remedies for burns, bites and cuts that I might forget in moments of stress and pain, I clip and tape to the inside of cabinet doors. Fortunately, I can remember most of the situations for which red wine or beer are recommended.
Uh, oh — is that an itchy/scratchy feeling coming on in the right side of my throat. ...?
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.