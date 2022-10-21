I am a faithful reader of the People’s Pharmacy every day in the newspaper. How else would I know to rub the bottom of my feet with Vicks VapoRub when I have a bad cough, put mustard or soy sauce on a burn, stop a cut from bleeding with coffee grounds, cure a canker sore with buttermilk or sauerkraut, put deodorant on an insect bite and eat tart cherries for a sore hip?

Then came beer for a sore throat. A reader, who was 79, wrote that he or she had found a remedy for sinus infections, sore throat and colds when in his or her 20s and 30s.

