In Oklahoma we seek to create an environment where businesses can strive to grow free from unnecessary government interference, while providing valuable goods and services to Oklahomans. Unfortunately, the state’s franchise tax, also referred to as the Capital Stock Tax, prevents some businesses from growing to their fullest potential, which in turn impedes businesses from creating jobs and expanding the state’s workforce.

The state’s franchise tax is a direct tax on a corporation’s capital, taxing $1.25 for every $1,000 in capital, with the amount capped at $20,000, regardless of the corporation’s size or net worth. It is imposed on all corporations, whether they make a profit or not. Simply put, the franchise tax is a fee just for doing business in Oklahoma.