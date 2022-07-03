The Fourth of July — a day for Americans to put aside for one day our differences, our prejudices, accusations, intolerance — and celebrate our oneness in being Americans. A day when the answer to that querulous question: “Can’t we all just get along?” is “yes” instead of no.”
It’s a day to have a picnic, eat fried chicken, hotdogs, hamburgers, chocolate cake, homemade ice cream.
It’s a day to sing “America.”
“My country, ‘tis of thee,
Sweet land of liberty,
Of thee I sing;
Land where my fathers died,
Land of the pilgrims’ pride,
From every mountainside
Let freedom ring”
To sing our National Anthem — high notes and all — from the first line:
“Oh, say, can you see, by the dawn’s early light,
What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming?”
Through the last two lines of the first verse:
“O, say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave
“O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”
It’s a day to sing “America the Beautiful”:
“O beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain”
and its motivational last verse
“America! America!
“God shed His grace on thee,
“And crown thy good with brotherhood
“From sea to shining sea.”
That part about brotherhood from sea to shining sea should tell us it is:
•a day not to listen to call-in shows filled with hate and misinformation;
•a day not to watch TV blabbermouths who rant and rave with malicious intent;
•a day not to read about ugly and hateful acts reported only for their sensationalism and provocability;
•a day to ignore racists, political bigots, rumor-mongers, media repetition of falsehoods designed to incite and inflame;
•a day to delete emails, blogs, twitters and texts that tear down and divide instead of building up a united population.
But a day not to forget Jan. 6, 2021, when an extremist contingent of Americans attempted to take over our government.
July 4 — Independence Day — is a day to read the revolutionary Declaration of Independence approved by the Continental Congress 246 years ago.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
This sentence has been called “one of the best-known sentences in the English language and the most potent and consequential words in American history.”
Isn’t today the right day to read that sentence again? We can Google all these documents quicker than we can light a firecracker.
July 4th is a day to read the Constitution, beginning with its historic and moving preamble:
“We the people of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare and secure the Blessing of Liberty ...do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States of America.”
It’s a day to read our Bill of Rights — those world-changing rights beginning with Freedom of Religion, Speech, Press, Assembly and Petition.
It’s a day that, when it’s over, we wonder why we can’t keep on insuring domestic tranquility by shutting out the haters, the ranters, ravers, dividers for one more day. And then another. ...
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.