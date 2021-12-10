Why is it that every time I see a shoe in the middle of the road — just one shoe — I am curious. I wonder why it is there. Is there a story there?
About a block from my house, there was a rubber thong shoe in the road for several weeks. Some kid was probably hurrying to get across the street. Kids sometimes don’t care if they have only one shoe on.
“Where is your other shoe?” his mother probably asked when he got home with a loaf of bread, a quart of milk and one shoe.
“What other shoe?” And the conversation would go downhill from there.
You see a lot of kids’ shoes in the street, Maybe some brat decides he hates to wear shoes in the summer and just chucks one out the car window. Or he’s mad at his sister and throws out one of her sneakers.
I saw a running shoe in the street one day and wondered if it were some jogger moving so fast that he ran right out of one of his shoes and didn’t even notice. Or maybe he was so exhausted he didn’t notice one foot flapping on the pavement.
One jogging shoe is useless. About the best the owner can hope for is to buy another pair and hope the opposite one wears out first. Jogging shoes are shockingly over-priced so losing one seems pretty careless.
Once in awhile you’ll see a combat boot in the street. I always wonder if it made a hole in the pavement where it landed. You’d think a soldier would notice if one of his combat boots was missing.
You seldom see a high-heeled sandal in the street. Yet women are renowned for taking off their shoes when their feet hurt. They must carefully put them in their purses or their escort’s coat pockets. Or maybe in a plain brown wrapper.
The only shoe I ever lost came out of my closet. It was a new, shiny red high-heeled pump. It was stolen, along with the other one. If I ever see a lousy, scum of the earth, no-good, nasty burglar wearing shiny red pumps, I’m going to ask him to wait while I call the police.
In the olden days, men advised new bridegrooms: “Keep ‘em barefoot and pregnant.” Since the inception of women’s rights, seeing one shoe in the street makes you wonder if there is a half-successful bridegroom. ...
I can think of only three explanations for one shoe in the street:
The owner has one foot in his mouth.
His shoe is on the other foot.
He’s a shoe-in.
I wonder who’s in charge of abandoned shoes. You see them there in the flow of traffic for a few days and then they disappear.
There’s a story there, somewhere. Or maybe there isn’t.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.