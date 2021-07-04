I sometimes wish Independence Day occurred during the school year so students, parents, and educators could celebrate America’s birthday, but then I remember that fireworks and school do not mix. Just ask my high school principal about an incident involving firecrackers in the cafeteria. I admit to nothing, but that was back when they paddled, and I still cannot lean too far left in my chair. For some reason, I have never enjoyed fireworks as much afterwards. Likewise, I suspect that parents and educators agree on this key issue: no fireworks in school! Unfortunately, another type of fireworks seems to be erupting around schools regarding equal rights and discrimination.
Clearly, this is a risky topic for a superintendent, but I have tremendous faith in parents and educators to find agreement on critical issues. I believe that 80% of parents and 80% of educators agree on 80% of the issues, but on this issue, I don’t see any disagreement at the ground level. I have never met a single parent who wants their child to be treated differently or singled out based on their race, sex, religion or a variety of other issues sacrosanct to Americans. Likewise, I have never met a parent who wants to subject anyone else’s child to such treatment. The very thought of labeling children as either inferior or superior based on any of these issues is simply reprehensible to Americans and Oklahomans.
Nevertheless, wherever I click for news, it appears that schools are being artificially and strategically divided on this issue. The fireworks come from extremists on the left and right who either deny that discrimination exists at all or who redefine discrimination as something omnipresent and innate. Neither option works in a public school, however, for public schools are explicitly prohibited by law from such discrimination. Furthermore, we must actively address any instances of such discrimination. Very clear state and federal requirements protect not only children but also staff and parents as well. By design, by policy, and by law, public schools are non-discriminatory. It is flatly illegal and immoral to single out or treat any child differently based on a variety of factors. It is just as illegal and immoral to ignore or allow such treatment.
I cannot tell children they are better or worse because of skin color. I cannot label children bad or good because of their religion or lack thereof. I cannot limit children’s academic or extra-curricular activities because of their sex. I cannot teach children that they are less capable due to a physical disability. Anyone doing or allowing such things would risk their entire career, and rightly so.
I have served children and parents and educators of all faiths, races, and backgrounds. Our belief in equal rights and equal treatment binds us together because public schools welcome all, serve all, and love all. Yes, extremists exist on both sides of this issue, but they should not dominate our public discourse or define how our children are treated.
Communities unite successfully inside their public schools, and communities unite for our nation’s birthday. I suppose fireworks can be used to divide us, but traditionally, they bring us together. Fireworks in school do not work, however; they simply cause chaos, so I am thankful that schools are closed when firework stands are open. I believe parents and educators agree on the issue of fireworks in school just as they agree about the fair and equal treatment of children. I will continue to place my faith in the common-sense parents and educators that make our schools work every day across this nation. May the fireworks this Fourth of July remind us of that and many other blessings.
This is part of a series of summertime articles mapping the common ground upon which parents, educators, and communities can unite regarding one of the most divisive topics in America: public education.
Tom Deighan is superintendent of Duncan Public Schools. He may be reached at deighantom@gmail.com