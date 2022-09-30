Fine.” A word with multiple meanings. A word with so many possible inflections, it could be Chinese.
Fine as in art. Fine as in “OK with me.” Fine as in what you pay when you run a red light. Fine as in good wine and dining. Fine as in exemplary. Fine as in the all-purpose, “no problem.”
Fine as when children, especially teenagers, say it. Fine as when a companion or spouse says it. Fine as in when it isn’t. Like telling that teenager, “If you don’t clean your room, I’m taking away your phone for a week.” And the hugely resentful teen’s predictable reply: “Fiiine!”
I appreciate fine art. Of course, what’s fine art to me may be incomprehensible, boring or even vulgar to you. Same thing with wining and dining. We insist that an expensive wine and restaurant are fine even if, personally, we neither much liked or enjoyed them. Sort of a snobbish “fine.”
The, “It’s OK with me” fine is widely used. “I’ll be back in a little while. “Fine.” “I’ll meet you there at 5.” “Fine.”
I became acutely aware of the ambiguity of the word “fine” when my grandson, Jake, started school.
“How was your day?” we’d ask him eagerly.
“Fine,” was inevitably the reply, much to his parents and my frustration. We wanted details, colorful descriptions, reactions.
One day, when he was in maybe the fourth grade, I picked him up at school.
“Fine!” I said to him as soon as he opened the door and got in the car. He looked at me a little warily. Then, “How was my day?” he asked, with a small grin. After that, he was occasionally a little more forthcoming. But not much.
With teenagers, everything is fine — good, bad, indifferent — it’s all fine. Or it used to be. There may be a new all-purpose word now. I am out of teenagers, so I’m not sure.
A writer for “Sabotage Times” wrote an article titled: “I’m fine: Two words and what your girlfriend really means.”
“Word of the wise to boyfriends and husbands,” the piece began. “If your partner says she is fine, it means she probably isn’t.” And then there was a list of what to do “when she utters those two day-destroying words.”
It’s just as puzzling with our friends, both good and casual. If you inquire, “How are you?” and the answer is “fine,” you don’t know if you should take it at face value or pursue it.
“You don’t look fine. How are you, really?” Then you risk insulting your friend or throwing yourself open to explanations you really don’t need to hear.
If someone tells us we’re looking “fine,” are they complimenting us or implying that we don’t look as bad as we did the last time they saw us and they’re hoping we look better in the future?
I guess it’s all in how you define the word, “fine.” If you’re fine with this, I am too. Or maybe not.
