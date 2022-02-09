A few weeks ago, in the middle of a truly cold spell, I found myself feeling restless, anxious, unable to settle into any task. I felt trapped. The cold weather was keeping Selina and me from our outdoor playtime, and work had been crazy busy. It felt like we were truly trapped. The days began to bleed into one another and any relief from the monotony of the days was fleeting.
To make matters worse, Selina was as restless and jumpy as I was, as one of us settled down, the other got restless and disrupted the other’s progress. As we both grew exhausted, the days got longer and the restlessness increased. Slowly, our peace disappeared. A feeling of frantic energy set in, and in that moment I knew nothing good would happen.
Raffy, my gentle lab, has always been at peace. That boy has never known a moment of stress. He was born with a happy heart, and a come-what-may attitude. The weather rarely bothers him, as long as he has a warm bed, food, and a bone, that boy is happy. Poor Selina, on the other hand, is more like me. We are high energy girls, always moving, always up to something.
I knew something had to give, or one of us, or possibly both of us would explode. Car rides were out of the question, Selina is terrified of cars. Finding a place of peace was easier for me. I started a new project, cooked more, and found things for my daughter and me to work on. Selina was not so easy.
As with all my rescue dogs, Selina is unique. She wants you to think she is big, tough, and fearless, but truth be told, I have never had a more timid dog. Loud noises, rushing through the house, new things terrify her. She refuses to attach to any lovey or thing of comfort. My heart breaks for her, and the unknown start that prompted this behavior. She thrives on structure, routines, and knowing what to expect. To the best of my ability, I have worked to structure our days this way, to create as much of a routine as possible.
No matter how much we may say we are “go with the flow” people, I think to some extent we are all creatures of habit. We thrive on continuity and the comfort of our routines, of knowing what to expect, what is coming next. The days we stumble, feel anxious, are the days we encounter the unexpected, the days our routines and patterns are interrupted.
Watching my poor baby struggle, I realized we all experience the same struggle, we all are truly timid creatures. Our bravado is a face we put on for society, and maybe ourselves. Perhaps we believe that if we just convince ourselves of our braveness, of our ability to fly by the seat of our pants, it will be true. Finding true peace is a lifelong journey, something we are always learning. The truth is, we all want the comfort of our routines, habits, and planned interruptions. We long for days of peace, where the only excitement is the excitement we make.
I love to hear from my readers. With winter and the pandemic, I am spending more and more time at home with my family and dogs. I imagine many of you are too. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com. I would love to hear your cures for restlessness.
