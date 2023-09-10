I’ve come to realize that we’re all in a fight against Mother Nature. Not in relation to aging, though we all fight that uphill battle. I’m thinking more in terms of just trying to be better people.

Call it nature or physics, but we seem to be in a constant battle not to be average. Any middle school science class will tell you that lots of things in nature operate in a constant migration toward average. If you place hot and cold items in close proximity to each other, they’ll both move toward the middle, cold drawing heat from its neighbor while the hotter item loses energy toward a cooler state.