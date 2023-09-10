I’ve come to realize that we’re all in a fight against Mother Nature. Not in relation to aging, though we all fight that uphill battle. I’m thinking more in terms of just trying to be better people.
Call it nature or physics, but we seem to be in a constant battle not to be average. Any middle school science class will tell you that lots of things in nature operate in a constant migration toward average. If you place hot and cold items in close proximity to each other, they’ll both move toward the middle, cold drawing heat from its neighbor while the hotter item loses energy toward a cooler state.
A natural state for lots of things seems to be one of inactivity. Call it the lowest common denominator, I guess. As energy is expended, activity ebbs. Run a marathon and you’re less able to immediately post a good time in the 100-yard dash. Intense activity is followed by sedentary periods when an organism replenishes its energy supply for the next activity, a regression back to “average.” Pluck a guitar string once and the resulting vibration creates a pleasant tone. But, as the vibration fades, the string and the tone settle back into a level of stasis, quiet inactivity.
So nature, it seems, is constantly trying to force us back into a box of static average. Nature seems to want you to equalize. And while pretty much everyone can say they’re fans of equality and parity, in order to succeed and stand apart, you must fight against all that.
We know that success seems to generally be found in those that are different, those that try harder, that move faster, that work longer. You have to fight against nature, which seems to want to drag you back to average, back to inactive, back to neutral.
There’s probably some government-funded scientific study that quantifies all that. But as I settle into the easy chair to watch some football on upcoming fall weekends, I think I’ll be more OK with it. I’m not lazy, I’m just recharging my batteries so I can tackle Monday’s law of averages and come out triumphant.
Fighting Mother Nature takes a lot of energy.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.