Well it’s Election Day in Oklahoma again. Today voters will head to the polls to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state. As we discussed in a previous column, I have no idea what is going to happen. While medical marijuana passed quite easily in 2018 there are significant enough differences between that vote and this one that today is hard to predict.

The 2018 vote was held at the same time as the primaries while this time the State Question itself is the headliner. The 2018 vote only covered medical marijuana which has significantly more public support than recreational marijuana. I’ve talked enough about the politics of the issue and low-turnout in elections like this in the past so this time I wanted to look ahead and talk about federalism.

