Well it’s Election Day in Oklahoma again. Today voters will head to the polls to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state. As we discussed in a previous column, I have no idea what is going to happen. While medical marijuana passed quite easily in 2018 there are significant enough differences between that vote and this one that today is hard to predict.
The 2018 vote was held at the same time as the primaries while this time the State Question itself is the headliner. The 2018 vote only covered medical marijuana which has significantly more public support than recreational marijuana. I’ve talked enough about the politics of the issue and low-turnout in elections like this in the past so this time I wanted to look ahead and talk about federalism.
Federalism is the division between national and state government power where each government exists independently of one another. Federalism doesn’t mean that the states get to do whatever they want. It means that states are empowered by the Constitution and not the federal government. Contrast that with most cities and towns in the United States which are created by state governments which hold the ability to take away their ability to self-govern. There is a misconception that federalism creates a clear line that divides national from state politics. It does not and it never has. We have been arguing about where that line should be since before the ink was dry on the Constitution for a number of reasons, but one of the big ones is that state and federal authority overlap in some key areas. One of those areas in marijuana.
There are few states in the nation that stand to benefit as much from the federal government repealing federal laws criminalizing marijuana as Oklahoma. According to agricultural economist Dr. Jerry Dunn, Oklahoma is set up to be a marijuana exporter because we are currently producing more marijuana than we are consuming. The issue is that federal law prohibits the sale of marijuana in any context and so it is illegal to transport it and sell it across state lines. Does that mean interstate transportation of marijuana is not happening? Of course it doesn’t. Gentner Drummond, the Attorney General of Oklahoma, told the Wall Street Journal that Oklahoma was the “largest exporter of marijuana and related drugs” in the nation. All of that occurs on the black market due to federal laws.
A few weeks ago I asked Representative Lucas (OK-3) about this at a town hall a few weeks ago and his response was to tell me a long story about how his father had always said that bootleggers were financially supportive of Prohibition because they made more money importing liquor illegally. My follow-up was to ask whether he would support changing federal laws to make it where Oklahoma could legally sell its marijuana in other states and he told me that there was going to be no effort to do that while Republicans held the House of Representatives.
Maybe it is just me but our current federal policy seems hopelessly outdated given that more than half of the states have some form of legalization already. Outside of opposition to marijuana generally I’ve yet to hear why the federal government’s policy should not be to simply say, “We will let states make their own policies and allow the interstate transportation of marijuana provided it is in accordance with state and local laws.”
This should be a bipartisan issue. Polling has shown us that Democrats are more supportive of marijuana legalization but there is a lot for Republicans, even older Republicans, to like about this as well. Oklahoma is currently represented on the federal level by seven men and women who all outwardly support state’s rights and limited government. Why shouldn’t Oklahoma be able to export its agriculture to a neighboring state where it is also legal? Why is our Congressional delegation not defending local farmers from Big Government overreach? I am aware that polarization makes everything more difficult but if there was one change on the federal level that would be an absolute boon to agriculture in the state, it would be this one.
Whatever happens today, remember federalism. Proponents of State Question 820 have mentioned the economic benefits but those gains would potentially be dwarfed by changing our federal laws and allowing Oklahoma to export our surplus. In the meantime get out and vote today. Turnout will probably be low so the lines should be short. Hope to see you at the polls!
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.