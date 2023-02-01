Today is the first day of February. The month we focus on love and paper hearts. I think this is great. While I am not the biggest fan of Valentine’s Day, I love that we choose a day to celebrate love. I am a hopeless romantic and know that one day I will meet the love of my life. So let’s start celebrating and visualizing our shared love.

February is also the month we talk about heart health. And this is something we don’t talk about enough. If I were to ask you what the signs of a possible heart attack are, you would probably know 75% of them. But, if I asked you what the signs of an unhealthy heart, or the signs indicating there could be a problem with your heart, would you know?

Tags

Recommended for you