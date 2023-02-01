Today is the first day of February. The month we focus on love and paper hearts. I think this is great. While I am not the biggest fan of Valentine’s Day, I love that we choose a day to celebrate love. I am a hopeless romantic and know that one day I will meet the love of my life. So let’s start celebrating and visualizing our shared love.
February is also the month we talk about heart health. And this is something we don’t talk about enough. If I were to ask you what the signs of a possible heart attack are, you would probably know 75% of them. But, if I asked you what the signs of an unhealthy heart, or the signs indicating there could be a problem with your heart, would you know?
I am going to guess no. Until we almost lost my dad to a heart attack, I didn’t spend much time thinking about my heart. And I definitely did not spend enough time thinking about how to keep my heart healthy. I am no expert on hearts and should definitely not be giving you advice on how to monitor the health of your heart. But I can tell you to educate yourself at the American Heart Association’s website, and if you have any questions or concerns, to immediately book an appointment with your primary care physician.
As we think about how we are going to celebrate those we love, let’s think about how we can celebrate our hearts. Think of ways you can show your heart love daily. If you were to spend the entire month of February celebrating your heart and showering it with love, you will create new habits and routines that last the entire year or longer. I know the weather is not always great, but treat yourself to short walks after meals. When I can’t get outside, I pace my house. It may sound weird, but it is a weather friendly way to get my steps in and show my heart some love.
Another suggestion, try replacing one restaurant meal a week with a home cooked meal. Typically home cooked meals are healthier. Or trade one soda a day for a glass of water. Small changes add up over time, and will positively affect your health. Start normalizing conversations about health and healthy activities. Challenge your office mates to walking meetings, as long as the topics are not confidential or would result in an HR violation.
One of my favorite heart healthy tricks is to park as far away from the entrance as possible. This ups my steps, and on cold days gets me moving faster. I also opt for the stairs as often as I can. No matter the small changes you make, schedule an appointment with your primary care doctor and review your heart health and listen to the recommendations they make. I promise your heart will thank you.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.