When we’re 13 up to maybe 16 and our father tells us not to date a certain boy, we sulk and cry and make a scene — but we don’t date him.
Or that’s the way it once was — although it may not be any more. First, I don’t know if teenage girls still listen to their parents and, second, it’s much more difficult in today’s transient society for fathers to know the families of boys their daughters wish to date.
But I lived in a tiny, rural community where everybody knew everybody else. A new family moving in was a rare and big event.
My father knew everybody in the community. He had lived there since before I was born and he ran the telephone office so, not only did he know everybody, he knew a lot about everybody.
I never knew how he formed his judgments of my friends at the time although it became clearer over the years.
Partly, I think it was how their fathers dealt with him in his business. If they didn’t pay their bills because times were hard or their wheat got hailed out or greenbugs ate it up before harvest, that was one thing.
They’d come into the office, sit down on the couch and talk to Daddy, sitting at the switchboard.
“Joe,” they’d say sadly. “I just can’t pay up this year. Do you think you could carry me until after next harvest?” And of course he would.
But if someone just kept letting their bill go, without talking about it, or Daddy believed they could afford to pay and didn’t, that was another thing. The worst kind, in his estimate, were those who kept telling him they were going to pay but had no intentions of doing so. They were “no-good-liars” in his judgment and I was flat out of luck if it were one of their sons that I wanted to go out with.
He never actually called people liars and cheats. What he did when their name came up was to arrange his usually friendly face into such a sour, disgusted expression, and mutter so bitterly under his breath that there was no mistaking disapproval.
It wasn’t just the way people handled their business dealings, though. I eventually realized that he disapproved of men who drank too much, were mean to their wife and kids, were arrogant or smart-alec, or got their land through suspect, if unproved, shady deals. These are the kinds of things you know about in small communities, particularly if you run the telephone office.
And even though, in my eyes, their sons might be tall, dark, handsome, great basketball players and have access to an old pickup truck, in my father’s eyes, they carried the sins of their fathers. No date.
Their daughters, though, were another story. If my best friend happened to be the daughter of a notorious ne’er-do-well, Daddy encouraged her to stay with us and often, knowing she didn’t have a cent to buy something to eat on basketball trips, would slip me an extra dollar or two and whisper, “Now you get something for both of you to eat.”
He liked and felt sorry for their daughters. Their sons, in his eyes, were potential no-good-sons-in law.
In high school, I didn’t understand or appreciate his subtle distinctions. Now I do.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.