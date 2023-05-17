Lately, my daughter and I have not had the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. Hectic work schedules have made spending time together a challenge. Rather than bemoan what we miss, we focus on the positive. A shared meal, even pb&j, has become a center point of our days. We laugh and catch up while enjoying our meal. Honestly, we have never been happier.

Life changes more often than we would like to admit. Human nature causes us to take for granted special moments. In our haughtiness, we simply assume such opportunities will always be available. Yet the winds of change continue to blow, and the hands of fate continue to drive our paths.

