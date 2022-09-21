I am not sure I have ever written this statement, but my absolute favorite job that I have ever had is being a mom. I never planned on being a mom, B just happened. But as the fear and worry of being a single mom wore off, I quickly realized B was the coolest child ever and this was the best job I could ever have.

From the time she was two, we were on the school schedule. Fall was the beginning of our year, the time we prepared for the holidays and launched a new year. I have never been one to needlessly decorate for holidays or even in general. But somewhere along the way, as I became comfortable with my role as a mother, I learned to decorate for every holiday.