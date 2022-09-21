I am not sure I have ever written this statement, but my absolute favorite job that I have ever had is being a mom. I never planned on being a mom, B just happened. But as the fear and worry of being a single mom wore off, I quickly realized B was the coolest child ever and this was the best job I could ever have.
From the time she was two, we were on the school schedule. Fall was the beginning of our year, the time we prepared for the holidays and launched a new year. I have never been one to needlessly decorate for holidays or even in general. But somewhere along the way, as I became comfortable with my role as a mother, I learned to decorate for every holiday.
B never liked Halloween. The decorations scared her, the sounds made her jump, and rather than face an endless series of sleepless nights from nightmares, we made our own traditions. We decorated for fall and Thanksgiving. Some years, we put our Christmas tree up in September. Life is hard, and there are so many rules that must be followed. I quickly decided that in our home, life would be beautiful and fun.
The cooler temps and shorter days meant we had more time inside. B and I hosted tea parties with french fries, went for walks, and baked cookies. We collected pretty leaves, acorns, and watched the squirrels try to hide their nuts. We planned for Thanksgiving, my grandparents birthdays, and our birthdays. We took naps, and read books. The afternoons were filled with laughter and great times.
B and I have always loved to cook, and with the cooler temperatures we experimented with different recipes for hot cider, hot chocolate, and B’s favorite, hot tea. We made pan de muerte to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. And made cornbread with beans and stew.
Looking back, I realize that the fun of the holidays had nothing to do with the decorations, cooking, or recipes. It was the moments, the memories we shared. Like the time we hosted a Halloween party in our backyard and I decided to be a mummy. Not one to do anything halfway, I painted my face green. It was great. The party was a success. After everyone went home, I tried to wash my face. The green paint wouldn’t wash off. Horrified, I asked B to help. Her 6-year-old self ran through the house looking for everything we could try to get the pain off. We finally called my mom, who saved the day.
This year, I have a high school graduate. We still hang out, I make bad decisions equivalent to the green face paint, and B saves the day. We aren’t decorating this year, and I have to be honest, my heart hurts a little bit. I miss the fun we had, but I am even more excited for the fun to come.