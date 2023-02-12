That snippet of dialog from a television rerun I saw last week really resonated with me. Since then, my mind keeps drifting back to that fictitious conversation and thinking of the value of failure.
I’m sure you’ve heard the story of Thomas Edison who was asked about all his unsuccessful attempts to create the incandescent light bulb. “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”
Those scenarios seem so apropos in today’s business climate. The things that used to work, may no longer do so and in some ways we seem to have stepped into the Upside Down alternate dimension of the “Stranger Things” TV franchise.
As professionals, we’ve studied these things for decades. “Who Moved My Cheese?” was published in 2009, at the outset of the last global economic reset. We attempt to navigate our course through the new reality, only to realize once we’ve arrived that the goalposts have been moved yet again. Today’s goal is no longer yesterday’s goal. You failed.
I can’t buy into that business climate, no matter how frustrating it can be. “Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good,” so the saying goes. I’ve been guilty of that in the past, holding onto a new idea or improvements on an old idea because I didn’t have it right where I wanted it.
I talked to a friend last week who has just hit the turn signal as he approaches the exit ramp from his career in the news business. I’m paraphrasing, but he essentially said “I still love the business, but I’m tired of all the BS that goes along with it.” It’s all those types of roadblocks and obstacles that keep us from our goals, or even from incremental improvements.
As each week dawns, I have plans. So many plans. Each week, I fail to achieve the targets I’d set for myself. And I realize this isn’t unique to me or newspapers or even life in general. I think my friend BS decided to reroute his BS shipment to Lawton.
I failed. But I don’t feel bad about it. It’s better than it was.
I failed.
Good. Now go fail again.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.