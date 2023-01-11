A few months ago I found myself three weeks from 43 and living a completely different life than I had started the year. I felt alive, free, and for the first time, was starting to learn what I wanted to be. Laughter had become my new companion. My daughter and I had crossed a new bridge and become even closer. And I tried something new, something I had wanted to try for years.
After a rough year, letting go of things that needed to go, and starting over, I went through a time of healing, a time where I slept a lot, reflected, and started to move forward. And in the movement, decided to try new things. For the first time, I was free. I could come and go as I wanted. I had fewer responsibilities. And it was great. Without thinking, I joined an indoor softball team.
I love playing sports. I love being athletic. But I didn’t know that until a few years ago. And with my new-found freedom, I decided to jump into a sport I had not played in 30 years. I remember enjoying the sport, but I had no idea if I could still play. I showed up to my first game, alone, and nervous. Thankfully the captain and her husband welcomed me and made me feel like a part of the team. I had a great time. I made some mistakes, I hit a few balls, and I had fun. So much fun, I convinced B to go to my next game.
Signing up to play softball, in a new community, alone, was one of the hardest decisions I have made. Walking in the first night, I had all the nerves of a new student walking into school. I wanted to leave more times than I could count. Walking up to bat was nerve racking. I mean what if I struck out? But overall, it was one of the best nights of 2022.
Thinking about that night, I wonder how often we allow our nerves to talk us out of things. How often we worry that we won’t be any good, so we never try. As we age, we seem to lose our desire to try new things, we lose our ability to be brave, to be the new person in the room. We want to know we will be successful before we even try. With this mindset, how many opportunities do we miss out on? Why do we become so afraid of failure?
I would like to challenge you this year. As we enter into 2023, let’s stop worrying about failure, about what we don’t know how to do. Rather, let’s choose to live. Let’s embrace life and try new things. Let’s take every opportunity that presents itself. Let’s stop worrying about what others think, and worry about what we think of ourselves. This year should be the year of self-discovery, the year we find ourselves and new hobbies. It’s time to stop letting life pass us by. It’s time to start living.