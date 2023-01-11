A few months ago I found myself three weeks from 43 and living a completely different life than I had started the year. I felt alive, free, and for the first time, was starting to learn what I wanted to be. Laughter had become my new companion. My daughter and I had crossed a new bridge and become even closer. And I tried something new, something I had wanted to try for years.

After a rough year, letting go of things that needed to go, and starting over, I went through a time of healing, a time where I slept a lot, reflected, and started to move forward. And in the movement, decided to try new things. For the first time, I was free. I could come and go as I wanted. I had fewer responsibilities. And it was great. Without thinking, I joined an indoor softball team.

