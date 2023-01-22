Can you believe it’s 2023? It wasn’t too long ago that our students and staff were preparing for the start of a brand new school year. In December, we found ourselves exhausted and looking for a recharge that came with the much needed holiday break. Now, we are well into the second semester with lots of events and activities to come before May.
Although we are in our second semester, January is the start of the calendar year. By this time, many have shared their new year’s resolution or a rejuvenated dedication and commitment to success. Whether it’s living healthier, meeting your goal of reading those books you purchased over the past few years, or trying something new, we all pledge to be better than we were last year. Say it with me…“You don’t have to be bad to get better.”
It is exciting to walk into our buildings and talk with students and staff about the expectations they have for 2023. I am awed at the commitment our students have to make not only their school a better place to be, but the efforts they are putting forth to be more involved in their educational experience and community. Our staff continues to put in the work and are even now preparing for the next school year.
Excellence and continued growth does not happen without preparation and planning. Our staff have been hard at work as we look to what this year brings. We have some exciting events to come and the collaborations set in motion today that will bring innovative projects, new opportunities and exciting partnerships for our students, staff and district.
As we build upon our strengths and create new opportunities for our students, I want to take a moment to celebrate our LPS Board of Education members during Board Appreciation Month. It is with their support and commitment to our students and staff that our district continues to thrive. Our elected citizen leaders are dedicated to providing the best support systems. They are an integral part of our district and I hope you will join me by sharing your appreciation with them this month.
Looking ahead in the months to come, our Strategic Plan committee members will begin sharing updates made thus far this school year. They will present this information at our board meetings and it will be posted on our district website. If you have not seen the full plan, it can also be found on our website under the Community tab. I am grateful for the team and the work they put into developing our district’s plan.
I am excited about the incredible things to come this semester and await with anticipation an amazing 2023! It’s going to be an awesome journey and I am humbled and honored to be with you as we build the door to new opportunities. I wish you all a prosperous New Year and remember, the best is yet to come.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.