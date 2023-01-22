Can you believe it’s 2023? It wasn’t too long ago that our students and staff were preparing for the start of a brand new school year. In December, we found ourselves exhausted and looking for a recharge that came with the much needed holiday break. Now, we are well into the second semester with lots of events and activities to come before May.

Although we are in our second semester, January is the start of the calendar year. By this time, many have shared their new year’s resolution or a rejuvenated dedication and commitment to success. Whether it’s living healthier, meeting your goal of reading those books you purchased over the past few years, or trying something new, we all pledge to be better than we were last year. Say it with me…“You don’t have to be bad to get better.”

