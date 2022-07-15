I seldom meet a stranger. As confirmed by my traveling buddy who exclaimed in Estonia: “Mary, you’d talk to a post!”
This is not because I know that many people. Especially in Estonia. It is because the older I get, the more people look alike — although not so much in Estonia.
I remember the time I was waiting at an intersection to get into Gore Boulevard traffic and saw a dear friend waiting to make a left turn onto my street.
I honked and waved at her. She didn’t wave back so I waved bigger. She finally gave a little wave back. I smiled. She smiled. As she made her turn, I rolled down my window, expecting her to slow down and say something.
She was a total stranger. Same hairstyle; same facial shape; same white car with a handicapped sticker. She was not my friend. She might have been, if we’d had a few more minutes to wave and smile, but she went south, looking a little puzzled, and I went east, looking embarrassed.
This happens to me all the time. Shopping, I enthusiastically greet people who, after I pass them, realize I have never seen before. They always smile and speak, though, in return. We’re friendly here in the great Southwest and that’s a good thing. At plays and concerts, I smile and ask people how they’re doing only to realize, as they answer, “Fine, how are you?” that I don’t know them.
You’d think, as people age, they’d look more individual. All babies pretty much look alike unless they’re yours. You can’t even tell if they’re girl or boy babies unless there’s a pink ribbon or blue bootees to give you a clue. My mother-in-law always said enthusiastically about every baby she looked at, “That’s the prettiest baby I ever saw!” She loved babies and she meant it.
Teenagers who dress so similarly and have the same hairstyles look like clones. Men in uniform, whether it’s a suit and tie or military, don’t stand out as individuals. Women in pastel polyester pants, baggy top and contemporary hairdo look pretty much alike.
Once, during the hippie era, I was driving down Gore Boulevard and was surprised to see my youngest son walking down the sidewalk, long hair, beard, baggy clothes and all. I was surprised because he was living in Norman. I slowed down and pulled up alongside him only to realize it was not my son at all. I presume the stranger’s mother had told him not to talk to strangers because he ignored me.
White folks with red necks say all blacks look alike. Black folks with red necks say all whites look alike.
And so it goes.
Everybody in airports, hurrying through corridors, looks familiar. Even in other cities — except maybe New York City — people look familiar.
At out-of-town workshops, often I’d only know one other person but nearly everybody looked familiar.
“Don’t I know you?” I’d ask, only to get a suspicious, “No, I don’t think so,” as if I might be going to ask for money or try to sell something.
We’re all sisters and brothers under the skin, we’re often reminded, but the way it looks to me, it’s starting to seep through.
I hope I’m not the only one noticing.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.