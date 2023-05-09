As if we lack significant national challenges worthy of our attention, Republicans in Congress are pushing us toward the brink of economic catastrophe by refusing to raise the nation’s debt limit. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced that the federal government will run out of money on or around June 1, at which point she will be forced to declare the United States of America unable to pay its bills and therefore in default on approximately $31.5 trillion in debt.

The economic chaos following that announcement is hard to predict because we have never defaulted on our debts before. It is not the sort of thing responsible leaders would ever allow to happen. But the likely outcome is a loss of faith in U.S. treasury bills and bonds, which at present are the foundation of much of the global financial system, followed by huge spikes in interest rates on everything from credit cards to home and car loans, massive layoffs, a temporary end to Social Security, Veterans Administration, Medicare, and all other federal benefits and payments, and the collapse of our pre-eminent place as the world’s largest and most influential economy. If that happens, blame will attach exclusively to Congressional Republicans, for a default is completely avoidable and utterly unnecessary.