Today’s lesson pertains to one of the most essential, most versatile pieces of equipment you can ever own. Yes, I’m talking about that three-year-old, half-full roll of duct tape.

We used to call it “100 mph” tape when I was active duty. So named because that was the speed at which it would disappear if you left a roll unattended for more than two seconds. OD green or black were the only colors the Supply Sergeant had on hand. Sometimes, you even had to turn in the used/empty roll in order to receive a new one. You always had to “justify” why you needed a new roll.