I have been working on my health for the past two years. In this time, I have created workout routines that work, methods to ensure I stay hydrated and eat healthy. I have also learned that health means a lot more than simply our physical health. Being healthy means our emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual health are all well.

This year, I have focused on my mental and emotional health. I freed myself from a toxic relationship. I asked myself the hard questions. I spent time reflecting on my life, looking for wounds that had not yet healed. I learned a lot about myself. I learned I am a people pleaser. For the longest time I believed that I was only loveable if I was doing as much as possible for the other person. I believed affection was tied to what I could do for the other person.

