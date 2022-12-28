I have been working on my health for the past two years. In this time, I have created workout routines that work, methods to ensure I stay hydrated and eat healthy. I have also learned that health means a lot more than simply our physical health. Being healthy means our emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual health are all well.
This year, I have focused on my mental and emotional health. I freed myself from a toxic relationship. I asked myself the hard questions. I spent time reflecting on my life, looking for wounds that had not yet healed. I learned a lot about myself. I learned I am a people pleaser. For the longest time I believed that I was only loveable if I was doing as much as possible for the other person. I believed affection was tied to what I could do for the other person.
This belief came from my childhood and how I was raised. My parents did the best they could, but because they never worked on their mental and emotional health, generations of unhealed wounds were piled on me. Seeing this, and a lot of other very negative traits, I knew I had to rid myself of the wounds. Whether mine or not, I had to find a way to heal them.
I love scars. I revel in their beauty. Scars are the reminders of the battles we have fought and won, the lessons we have learned. The journey I was embarking on was one which would leave me covered in hundreds of new scars. Setting out, I was energized, eager, ready to tackle my demons. I looked for traveling companions. People who would hold me accountable, hold me up when I was weak, and who had the scars I yearned for.
It’s been a long, exhausting journey. Along the way I discovered wounds I didn’t know existed. My daughter joined me, and together we finished the year strong, supporting each other. The biggest lesson learned is the lack of love, worth and value I have for myself. I was so eager to feel loved, that I would do anything to feel it for just a minute. When you are taught that love is tied to the expectations of others, you feel hopeless.
Knowing this about myself, I have examined every relationship. I have ended many. I have pulled away from others. Boundaries have been set. New relationships started to experiment with my boundaries and what I have learned. Each time I enforce a boundary I am giddy with excitement. I know I am finding my true self, but more than that, I am healing.
This coming year will continue to be a year of healing for me. I plan to develop methods to improve my health in all aspects, to become as healthy as I can. The old me is staying in 2022. The me tied to the expectations of others. The me who broke personal boundaries, in order to please others. Let’s leave our pain in 2022. Let’s make 2023 the best year yet.