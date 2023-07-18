Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act that would authorize the critical funding for the United States’ common defense, military personnel and retirees and to support the mission at Tinker Air Force base in Midwest City and Fort Sill in Lawton. Although this version will go next to conference, where both the Senate and House will have to negotiate a final version to be passed by both Chambers before enacted into law, this legislation was a great reflection of our commitment to our men and women in uniform and keeping Americans safe at home and abroad.
For 63 years, the NDAA has provided for our nation’s defense and supported our service members and their families. By authorizing $863.3 billion in defense funding, a $28 billion increase from the fiscal year 2023 NDAA, the bill passed in the House last week puts a halt to President Biden’s attempt to return our military to that of the disastrous Obama-era. It would accomplish a strong posture forward to support a ready, capable and lethal fighting force by rejecting ideological indoctrination initiatives, requiring the Pentagon to remain focused on readiness and preparedness to take on future threats.
This bill provides for strategic measures to counter aggression from the Chinese Communist Party and other adversaries around the globe. It strengthens strategic deterrence, missile defense and hypersonic capabilities, as well as improves military and industrial base readiness. It also importantly authorizes funding to increase technological innovation so we can keep up with the quickly advancing CCP.
While an increase from last year’s authorization is achieved in total, this bill also would save taxpayers $40 billion without compromising our national security including by eliminating more than $425 million in redundant and unneeded Pentagon bureaucracy. It also enhances congressional oversight of DOD programs.
Specifically for Oklahoma and the Fourth Congressional District, this bill authorizes $9.9 million for an F-35 oxygen shop at Tinker Air Force Base. This installation would allow for the increase for F-35 onboard oxygen systems, backup oxygen and related life support systems. It also authorizes a three-bay depot maintenance hangar for the KC-46 refueling tanker. This hangar would enable required depot maintenance for the KC-46A Pegasus Aerial Refueling Aircraft.
In the wake of the announced retirement of the E-3 AWACS aircraft, this NDAA also authorizes increased aircraft procurement funding to facilitate acceleration of the E-7 AWAC replacement for the E-3. It also authorizes $76.65 million for the Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program to support a renewable energy microgrid and backup power project at Fort Sill, as requested by the Army.
While readiness and accountability are critical, we cannot forget about the commitment we have to our active-duty military, retirees and their families. This NDAA delivers the largest pay raise for our service members in 20 years at 5.2 percent. This will allow men and women in uniform to better stay afloat during soaring inflation. It also invests in military families by authorizing funding to reduce out-of-pocket housing expenses, expands reimbursements available to military spouses for relicensing or business costs when service members transfer locations and significantly reduces DOD childcare fees and authorizes funding for the construction of new childcare centers.
The NDAA is critical for our nation’s military to meet its mission. The bill passed out of the House last week is strong and significant to ensuring our warfighters are manned, equipped and trained for the multitude of threats we face, and I was proud to support it.
Tom Cole is the Oklahoma Fourth District representative to Congress.