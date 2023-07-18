Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act that would authorize the critical funding for the United States’ common defense, military personnel and retirees and to support the mission at Tinker Air Force base in Midwest City and Fort Sill in Lawton. Although this version will go next to conference, where both the Senate and House will have to negotiate a final version to be passed by both Chambers before enacted into law, this legislation was a great reflection of our commitment to our men and women in uniform and keeping Americans safe at home and abroad.

For 63 years, the NDAA has provided for our nation’s defense and supported our service members and their families. By authorizing $863.3 billion in defense funding, a $28 billion increase from the fiscal year 2023 NDAA, the bill passed in the House last week puts a halt to President Biden’s attempt to return our military to that of the disastrous Obama-era. It would accomplish a strong posture forward to support a ready, capable and lethal fighting force by rejecting ideological indoctrination initiatives, requiring the Pentagon to remain focused on readiness and preparedness to take on future threats.

