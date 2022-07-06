Life has flown by. It seems like the older I get, the faster time travels. And to be honest, I hate it. Through the challenges of the past few years, I have come to realize that the little things are the true treasures of life. Yes, the big vacations, fancy dinners, and shopping trips are fun. But the things that matter, truly matter are the little things.
I used to long for travel and adventure, for day trips to different places, and shopping trips. But lately, I have noticed a change in myself. I suspect the change has something to do with age and miles, more than the circumstances of the past few years. It’s not the trips to exotic places I crave, it’s creating memories with my family and friends.
A few nights ago, I was sitting on the floor playing with Selina. Raffy has slowed down a bit, but still has a mischievous spark to him. As Selina settled down, Raffy put his head on my legs and B rested her head on my shoulder. At that moment, I knew my world was perfect. No matter what happens outside my home, no matter the challenges, I know I will be ok.
Moments like this remind me how precious family and friends are, the moments shared, the laughter and love. Nothing can refresh my soul like a great conversation with a friend, a shared laugh, or just a quick, “Hey, you!” The time I wasted, chasing big moments, trying to create memories, is time lost. Memories are created when we simply let go, when we just choose to breathe, and allow life to happen.
A few weeks ago, I was talking to a friend about life and friendship. She picked up on the fact that because I have a fear of losing people, I tend to push things forward, to force friendships, to hang on longer than I should. She reminded me of the value of letting go, of allowing life and friendships to happen organically. She was right. When I relax, focus on being the best version of me possible, the moments happen, life moves forward the way it was meant to, and the people who are supposed to stay, stay.
Since the conversation of relaxing and allowing life to happen, I have definitely changed how I do things. The stress is less, and I feel no pressure to be something I am not. The journey I need to be focused on is one of healing, finding myself, personal growth, and self-healing. Life can manage itself. The people who are meant to be in my life, will be in my life. And the moments, the memories will happen on their own, and be so much sweeter because they simply happened, they weren’t forced or planned.
Learning to let go, to just live is a journey. It’s human nature to want to plan and control everything. There is a time and place for a plan, and a time and place to just allow life to take its course and trust in fate. Maybe the point of long, lazy summer afternoons is to remind us how to relax and allow fate to drive.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gamil.com.
Sara Orellana lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.