It’s not the destination that’s important. It’s the journey.
A radio DJ tried to remind me of that fact Wednesday night as I was returning from Yukon in a snowstorm. It was hard to keep that in mind on my way back to Lawton.
It had been snowing for several hours and the trip up there to take some papers we’d printed for a customer had to be taken to their shop. Normally a 90-minute drive, it took about two hours to get there. I was especially cautious on the return, knowing without a load in the back, I’d lack the traction of the outbound trip.
Not to worry. The turnpike authority made certain my journey was safe.
Side-by-side, snow plows were working to clear the highway, followed by state troopers making sure drivers were kept back.
All the way from Chickasha to Medicine Park.
At 20 mph.
It took three hours to make that normal 45-minute trip.
Conditions being what they were, I enjoyed the music as a distraction. Some good melodies in the cab made the task of cautiously keeping an eye on the drivers in front, beside and behind me less tiresome. Being something of a realist, I kept expecting someone to try a fool move and cause an accident, but everyone was pretty well behaved.
At that particular journey’s end, I was glad to see the paper’s empty parking lot covered in snow, and eerily empty. But I’m sure you’ve enjoyed something similar: The peace and quiet, snowflakes doing their silent pirouettes toward the ground, and the clean, crisp smell of the cold, brisk atmosphere.
At that moment, I enjoyed the destination.
That journey was more frustrating than pleasant, the DJ was right and I got the gist. In the normal day-to-day, if you spend too much time fighting to “get there”, you miss the pleasure that’s just sitting there waiting for you.
Lord knows there’s enough stuff that gets in your way, trying to distract you from the journey. Like me, you’ve probably heard enough of pandemics, inflation, supply chain disruptions, bomb cyclones, and political and economic tales of woe to last the rest of your life.
A good friend lost his father two weeks ago. I know he’s taking the time to reflect on the journey in a way he hadn’t been able to previously.
On the normal journey, life and times fly by like a billboard on the interstate. You may not get a chance to see what’s presented to you. And that’s a shame.
Today, that’s what I think I’ll do. Just look back for a moment. Sometimes, the view is pretty spectacular.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.