She has certain things around the home that she prefers to do, and I have certain chores around the home that she tells me to do. Such is the life of the empty nester. You know, adults who no longer have children living at home. We are also referred to as DINKS. That stands for Double Income, No Kids. I’ll leave this one for another day.

We begin each day at a slightly different time. She seems to wake up a few minutes after five. I slowly roll out of bed after six, or whenever I have to relieve bladder pressure once again. When I finally do make an appearance in the living room, she is usually in her recliner, having her coffee, making constant observational remarks to, or asking questions of, the hosts for Fox and Friends. I make a brief stop at her station, offer a morning kiss and a pleasant greeting.

