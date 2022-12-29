I have owned a TracFone for more than a decade now. Three factors played into my choice of cell phone: 1. Mine is a fairly cheap brand/model to replace if you forgot it in the pocket of the seat in front of you on a plane you just “de-boarded”; 2. There are NO contracts or monthly fees or annual fees; 3. It provided all the basic functions I cared to use (phone, text, camera, flashlight and surfing the internet).
There are many fine companies that offer a wide variety of digital electronic devices for audio/visual communications. Most of them are not cheap. For example, one of the most popular is a company that issues a new version every couple of years. Some people lose their minds if they don’t have that newest version. Me, I lose my mind trying to delete or uninstall any program/app I don’t like or won’t use.
Texting is a whole ‘nother bag-o-hammers. Younger folks (not retired) have too much to do within a 24-hour day, so they think they invented texting shorthand/acronyms to speed up communicating with their BFFs. Hah! If you will kindly refer to one of my earlier columns, you will find a plethora of acronyms our military have been using for decades. Short sentences without capitalization, nor a lot of extra words is also not a Gen Z thing. Does anyone recall written evaluations in the military? You were expected to gloriously describe a person using as few words as possible. Yes, I’m talking about “The Bullet Statement.”
A quick example/refresher of a proper sentence goes like this: A sentence must contain a subject and a predicate. The subject must contain a noun or nominal word, and the predicate must contain a verb. A sentence can be as simple as a noun and a verb. Example: Birds fly. The subject can contain more than a noun, and the predicate can contain more than a verb. Example: Migratory birds fly to Florida. In this example, the subject contains an adjective (migratory) and a noun (birds), and the predicate contains a verb (fly), a preposition (to), and a direct object (Florida).
There was a specific form for Enlisted, Noncommissioned Officers (Sergeants), and Officers. Recall a poorly written evaluation, or better yet, a poorly written award recommendation, and the very real bullet “He done good” comes to mind. It’s real. I have seen it with my own eyes. Now to be fair, compared to Gen Zers, this bad bullet was written with correct capitalization and punctuation.
Yes, I’m a Boomer (born between 1946 and 1964). When I text, I compose complete sentences with all the aforementioned grammatical bells and whistles. I have found my generation is NOT without a great sense of humor. With this conclusion, I offer up a handful of Boomer “text talk” some of my ferociously enthusiastic readers will sure find some truth in.
ROFLACGU: Rolling On The Floor Laughing And Can’t Get Up
DWI: Driving While Incontinent
OMG: Ouch, My Groin!
RULKM: Are You Leaving Kids Money?
TGIF: Thank Goodness It’s Four (Four O’clock — Early Bird Special)
FWB: Friends With Betablockers
TTYL: Talk To You Louder
SUS: Speak Up, Sonny
WIWYA: When I Was Your Age
GOML: Get Off My Lawn
BFF: Best Friend Farted
GGLKI: Gotta Go, Laxative Kicking In
PFOBS: Pink Floyd or Black Sabbath?
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.