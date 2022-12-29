I have owned a TracFone for more than a decade now. Three factors played into my choice of cell phone: 1. Mine is a fairly cheap brand/model to replace if you forgot it in the pocket of the seat in front of you on a plane you just “de-boarded”; 2. There are NO contracts or monthly fees or annual fees; 3. It provided all the basic functions I cared to use (phone, text, camera, flashlight and surfing the internet).

There are many fine companies that offer a wide variety of digital electronic devices for audio/visual communications. Most of them are not cheap. For example, one of the most popular is a company that issues a new version every couple of years. Some people lose their minds if they don’t have that newest version. Me, I lose my mind trying to delete or uninstall any program/app I don’t like or won’t use.