Where has the time gone?!? November has snuck up on us. It’s been nice to enjoy the Fall weather, especially driving with the windows down and sitting outside during the cool evenings. Although we still need more, our area has also seen some reprieve with the much-needed rain. But, in true Oklahoma fashion, this beautiful weather and nice temps will only last for a few weeks before we have to prepare for winter weather. Be sure to take time to enjoy it.

As we look ahead to the coming months and holidays, I want to share an important reminder about Election Day on Tuesday, November 8th. Not only will our new governor and several state leaders be elected, but this election is significant for the future of public education as our next State Superintendent will be decided as well. No matter your choice at the polls, I encourage you to research the candidates, read about their platforms, watch the debates that have taken place across the state, and make a plan for voting day. You can even view a sample ballot at okvoterportal.okelections.us before heading to the polls. Your participation in the democratic process is vital so that your voice is heard. Let’s make this election the largest voter turnout in history.