Where has the time gone?!? November has snuck up on us. It’s been nice to enjoy the Fall weather, especially driving with the windows down and sitting outside during the cool evenings. Although we still need more, our area has also seen some reprieve with the much-needed rain. But, in true Oklahoma fashion, this beautiful weather and nice temps will only last for a few weeks before we have to prepare for winter weather. Be sure to take time to enjoy it.
As we look ahead to the coming months and holidays, I want to share an important reminder about Election Day on Tuesday, November 8th. Not only will our new governor and several state leaders be elected, but this election is significant for the future of public education as our next State Superintendent will be decided as well. No matter your choice at the polls, I encourage you to research the candidates, read about their platforms, watch the debates that have taken place across the state, and make a plan for voting day. You can even view a sample ballot at okvoterportal.okelections.us before heading to the polls. Your participation in the democratic process is vital so that your voice is heard. Let’s make this election the largest voter turnout in history.
This week, we will honor our veterans. Living in a military community has afforded me the great pleasure of working with our active duty soldiers, families, and children. I have been blessed as your superintendent to learn about our military community and work alongside Fort Sill leaders. I invite our families to attend their student’s school Veterans program next week. Our students have put in many hours to share their thanks and appreciation. Many have also prepared special gifts and “Thank You” items to present to veterans across our community. Our veterans’ service and sacrifice is to be commended and celebrated. I am so appreciative and thankful for the freedoms we enjoy in our country because of the commitment our veterans and active military members have made to serve and continue to make to protect our country.
This time last year, we were in Phase I of our Continuous Strategic Initiative (CSI). This process allowed all to share feedback, input and suggestions. I, along with our leadership team, wanted to know their expectations, dreams, concerns, and hopes for the best educational learning environment. From the data collected, our CSI planning team of students, staff, families, and community stakeholders spent the remaining school year putting a plan together to present to the school board. This plan contained four goal areas — Student Achievement, Culture and Climate, Personnel Enhancement, and Resources — with objectives for the district to focus on. This year, our CSI team is working on the objectives set forth in the Goal Areas. The full CSI plan can be found on our lawtonps.org website under Community and Lawton Strategic Plan.
It is an exciting time for us at LPS. The opportunities our staff continues to create in preparing Life Ready Graduates is second to none. The work our staff, students, and families have done in and out of the classroom is what makes LPS the best in the state! I am extremely honored to be your superintendent and look forward to sharing more incredible accomplishments. Don’t forget to go out and vote Tuesday.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.