A newspaper article listed the eight secrets of happy families: Traditions; eating, playing and cleaning together; enhancing egos; nurturing spirits; giving hugs — and laughter.
Kids love family traditions. You do something twice they enjoy and you’ve got a tradition going. When he was 7, our grandson was dropped off on a Sunday morning.
“I’m hungry,” he announced. “I haven’t had much to eat since breakfast.”
“What did you have for breakfast?”
“Eggs,” he said. “You put a piece of that round meat — what do you call that?”
“Canadian bacon?”
“Yes, Canadian bacon. You put that on some round bread and put the egg on it and put yellow sauce on it.”
“It’s a tradition. It’s a McClure tradition.” Then he corrected himself. “No, it’s a tradition in our family.”
The accumulation of shared meal after meal binds a family. It was around our supper table that our family talked the most as our three sons grew up. We didn’t realize it at the time but, from the raucous conversations and often bitter debates over the issues of the day — hair length, for example — opinions evolved; values emerged. Disappointments and accomplishments were easier to talk about while we cooked the food and washed the dishes together.
Many years later, I was cooking dinner one evening when Jake, then 2½ , was hanging on to my leg, trying to reach up to the stove. “Let me do it. Let me help. Let me stir,” he kept insisting.
“Who cooks at your house?” I asked him.
“We all do,” he answered.
I don’t know which builds the stronger bonds — playing together or working together. The two kind of blended together when our kids were growing up, “OK, first we’ll paint the living room and then we’ll go to the mountains for a swim and a picnic,” their father would tell them on a typical Labor Day weekend. They complained bitterly through the painting part but jumping in the lake improved their spirits. When they were in grade school, we all worked together every Saturday cleaning the house and then went to the ice cream store with 37 flavors for double-dip cones.
When Jake was 7, I tried to convince him there were more interesting names than “Grandma,” that he could call me. The examples I gave amused him greatly.
“Well,” I asked him, “do you always call your mom, “Mom”?
I’ve always called her “Mom,” he assured me. “Kissable, lovable mom, that’s her!” Happy families, the article noted, tend to spend time reflecting on gratitude and blessings. When your child mentions that it’s a beautiful day or thanks you for something you’ve done, it’s a nice surprise.
As for hugs, you can’t ever give or get too many — and no one is ever too young or too old.
And laughter. Laughter can heal all kinds of hurts — hurt feelings, skinned knees, tummy aches, disappointments, failures, quarrels. ... Put together there’s hardly anything laughter and a hug won’t make better. I’ll bet the average happy family couldn’t even name these eight secrets. They just do them instead — every day.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.