Jim Inhofe is retiring.
Whether you like or dislike the man, Jim Inhofe is an institution of Oklahoma politics. He was first elected to the United States Senate in 1994 and that was after years in the House of Representatives. When his successor takes office next year, it will end a span of 35 years in Congress. To put that in perspective, I have a PhD in political science and he entered Congress when I was in diapers.
Sen. Inhofe told the Tulsa World last year that he planned to retire at the end of his term in 2027 which is unsurprising. Inhofe is 87 years old (he turns 88 in November) and would have been 92 at the end of his term. His career in politics started before he got elected to Congress. Here is an amazing fact: Jim Inhofe lost a race for the Oklahoma governorship after the president of the United States came to Oklahoma to campaign for him. That president was Gerald Ford. I don’t want to rehash his legacy, which would involve politics and partisanship. I want to instead discuss what happens now?
In the short term it means that Oklahoma is going to have two Senate races this year. Seats in the United States Senate last for six years but they are staggered. As a rule, a third of the Senate is up for re-election every two years. Senate races are also broken up by state so that no state should have multiple Senate races at any one time. In 2020 Jim Inhofe defeated Abby Broyles to win another six-year term in office. This year, 2022, James Lankford is up for re-election. When a resignation, or a death, occurs most states will schedule an election for the seat. So in Oklahoma what will happen is that in November we will have an election to fill the remainder of Jim Inhofe’s term in the Senate. The winner, whoever that is, will end up having to run for re-election in four years because that is the amount of time left on that seat.
This is already shaking up the 2022 races here in Oklahoma. Markwayne Mullin, the current member of the House from the Oklahoma Second Congressional District, has announced that he will run for Inhofe’s Senate seat. Inhofe himself has endorsed his former chief of staff, Luke Holland. The Democrats will presumably find a candidate for the race though their chances of winning lie somewhere in the gulf between slim and none. Rep. Mullin’s decision to run for the Senate is fascinating because it means that he cannot run for re-election to his seat. That makes the OK-2 an open seat. While it is nowhere near as purple as the OK-5 (the OKC Metro) the OK-2 did have a Democrat representing it in the recent past and a strong conservative Democrat, particularly if they face a hardline conservative Republican, could put up a fight if they were well-funded.
Occasionally states will double-up Senate races and when it occurs odd things can happen. Georgia in 2020 is an example of that. Georgia ended up electing not one, but two, Democrats in that election. Is that likely to happen in Oklahoma? Of course it is not. Oklahoma is a more politically conservative state than Georgia and 2022 should be a good year for the Republican Party because it is a midterm election. If you are Democrat and you are looking for optimism, then you should focus on the OK-2, particularly if the Republican Party nominates John Bennett, and you should focus on the surge in the job approval numbers that President Biden has seen over the past couple of weeks.
Oklahoma is unlikely to be the center of the political world given our partisanship and our demographics, but this announcement certainly kicks the 2022 Midterm Election into high gear. Voters in November are going to have the governorship, both U.S. Senate races, and all five House races in addition to all kinds of state positions on the ballot.
These are big and important things. If you are not registered to vote I would strongly encourage you to visit the Oklahoma Election Board website and either find a place for you to get registered in-person or download the paperwork there and take it to your county election board. It is not hyperbole to say this is probably the most important midterm election this century in Oklahoma. Make your voice heard and get registered to vote.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.