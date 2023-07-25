It is back-to-school time! If you are anything like me, then this is that busy time where you run around filling out forms and buying pencils, notebooks, and outfits for the kids before they head back. Even if you do not have kids, you’ve probably seen the “back-to-school” deal signs at the stores.

In this column I’ve talked a lot about education on the state level but I figured today we would look beyond vouchers and teacher pay to discuss public education in the United States more generally. It will touch on Oklahoma in a few places but all the data I’m using comes from national sources.