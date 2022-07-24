I once watched a movie about people trapped in a New York City subway tunnel, and above all, they knew to avoid the third rail. Electrically powered subways derive their power through contact with a high voltage rail (very deadly) located between the train tracks, and this is where we get the term “third-rail” in politics. Social security reform is a common example of something so politically electric that no one dare touch or talk about it. Education has a third rail, too, a hidden but powerful source of high voltage that ultimately powers our educational system. Yes, I am talking about parents, and high voltage parents are a serious political problem for many so-called education reformers.

Education trains run on two very visible rails: educators and students, and for over forty years we have placed more regulations and requirements on those two rails while simultaneously ignoring and marginalizing parents. High-stakes testing that determines who graduates, who moves up a grade, and who keeps their job have been ineffective because they all bypass the power and influence of parents. Instead of enlisting and uplifting parents, we have denigrated them for over a generation. Consequently, the educational train has been powered less and less by parents – and more by faraway power players.