A few days ago I heard a reporter refer to a celebrity’s public persona as their mask. The reporter went on to say how so often a person uses their mask with such regularity that it becomes a part of them, causing them to lose their true self.
These words stood out to me and rang out to my ears. I am not a famous person, nor do I strive to be one, but I definitely have moments where I revert to a mask, hiding certain parts of myself. Over the past few years I have done this more and more. It is true that not every Tom, Dick, and Harry need to know every detail of my life, or that I am facing a personal struggle, but I do need to be authentic enough that my true self shines through. Lately I don’t feel like it has.
Exhaustion is slowly setting in, the hectic pace of my life is catching up, and to be honest, I don’t think I like the results. While it is true that I am a goal-oriented person, not everything I do should be tied to a goal, there should be moments in life where I am just in the moment, living, laughing, and moving forward. But society would have us think otherwise. We are judged on how much we volunteer, what we accomplish, what we contribute. Shouldn’t we be judged on our character? Or the five minutes we spent talking to our neighbor that is lonely?
More and more, I find myself withdrawing from anything public. I am feeling the need to stop sharing, to stop putting anything out that may make it seem as though my life is perfect, or that I am winning in life. To be 100% honest, most days I am exhausted, have used sweat to style my hair, maybe I ate, and I can promise you I am running late. Yet, I have a home, food, a great relationship with my family, friends I love, and rescue pups. Even on my worst days, I am still doing pretty darn good.
I bring all this up, because more than anything I desperately want each of us to stop comparing ourselves to anyone else. Our journey is made for us, our challenges are our challenges. When we compare where we are to where someone else is, we are hurting ourselves. It is time for each of us to stop, turn around, recognize how far we have come, and celebrate our progress. We also need to recognize that we all have moments when we feel a mess, or like failures, this is part of the human journey. There is no person who has ever not felt this way. Feeling like a failure or a hot mess is perfectly ok, as long as you start over again tomorrow.
My goal from here on out is to stop putting my mask on. In some situations, I will need to be more professional, but I am not going to stress over my gray roots, a new wrinkle, or a wrinkled shirt. I am going to be me and show the world who I am. I want to encourage others to be ok with who they are and to stop feeling inferior to anyone else.
In this light, allow me to share a HUGE secret. I love to work in workout clothes. Some days I don’t put real clothes on. Mostly, this is because Selina, my youngest dog, loves to play in the dirt, and has been known to bring mouthfuls of dirt into the house that she promptly spits on my lap, often while I am in meetings. I go days without combing my hair, because I get busy and forget. But all in all, none of this matters.
I love to hear from my readers. I hope this piece encourages you to be comfortable with who you are and where you are. Be authentic, be genuine, be you. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.