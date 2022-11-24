I don’t know how many of you have ever written a bi-weekly newspaper column, but I have to say that it’s tough to come up with something clever and exciting every other week. When my Wednesday deadline approaches and I start tumbling words around in my head, I inevitably begin to stress about what to write. Should I try to be funny? Should I attempt to be clever? Should I try to be smart? And my favorite question to myself — I wonder if anybody even reads this? The stress begins to build.

I am certainly not the only one who suffers from issues with stress. Work, family, and financial challenges — these situations stress our lives. And the holiday season doesn’t help. For so many of us, time that should be spent with family and friends turns into a dizzying array of demands: cooking, shopping, cleaning and entertaining. All of these pile onto the baggage already carried around by many of us.