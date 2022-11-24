I don’t know how many of you have ever written a bi-weekly newspaper column, but I have to say that it’s tough to come up with something clever and exciting every other week. When my Wednesday deadline approaches and I start tumbling words around in my head, I inevitably begin to stress about what to write. Should I try to be funny? Should I attempt to be clever? Should I try to be smart? And my favorite question to myself — I wonder if anybody even reads this? The stress begins to build.
I am certainly not the only one who suffers from issues with stress. Work, family, and financial challenges — these situations stress our lives. And the holiday season doesn’t help. For so many of us, time that should be spent with family and friends turns into a dizzying array of demands: cooking, shopping, cleaning and entertaining. All of these pile onto the baggage already carried around by many of us.
When stress is at its peak, it is often hard to stop and regroup. I know it is easier said than done, but try to prevent stress in the first place. Here are a few tips that help me when holiday stress reaches a peak in my life.
Keep your healthy habits
Maintaining your healthy habits during the holidays is your best defense, including eating well, exercising and getting enough sleep. I really need to work on this one.
Be realistic
We all end up with long lists of commitments during the holidays. You can’t do it all. Everything does not have to be perfect. It turns out I need to work on this one, too.
Do less
Be kind to yourself when looking at your to-do list. Decide what’s important to you and allow yourself to say no to others. We must learn that when our cup is full, we need to say when. I’m working on this one.
Stick to a budget
Before you do your gift and food shopping, decide how much money you can afford to spend, then stick to your budget. Consider donating to a charity in someone’s name (my favorite thing to do), giving homemade gifts, or drawing names for a family exchange.
Talk a walk
A walk is an exercise you can do nearly anywhere. If the weather is lovely, sunlight offers a serotonin boost, helping to reduce anxiety and improve sleep. If you can’t get outside during the day, consider walking to a co-worker’s desk instead of calling them on the phone. Every step counts. I REALLY need to remember this one!
Take a break from social media
The last thing you need is Facebook or Instagram telling you how inadequate you are and all the extra fancy stuff somebody you don’t even know says they are doing.
The holidays can and should bring us joy, but it is not unusual to experience the opposite. Don’t let the holidays become something you dread. With some planning and self-care, we can all find peace and joy this holiday season — and all year long.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.