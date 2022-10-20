When most guys are doing a DIY project around the ol’ homestead, there are always odd lengths of leftover lumber. You guys know what I’m talking about — that 7 3/5-inch length of pressure treated 2X4, that 19½-inch length of 2-inch PVC pipe, and of course that 4-inch x 11-inch piece of ¾-inch plywood. Now, of course, if that 4-inch x 11-inch piece of ¾-inch plywood had been ¾-inch waferboard or ¾-inch particleboard, yeah, it would have been tossed as trash.
I can’t tell you how many times I had to run up to Lowe’s/Home Depot/Sutherlands/Walmart to get a wall outlet white cover plate, one 5/16-inch threaded eye bolt, two 3/8-wing nuts, or something simple. Especially when I gave away half a dozen outlet covers, still in the plastic wrapper, just a week earlier. It’s a borderline “forehead slap” or a “cuss-fest” moment
My Spousal Unit, Female, One (1) each pretty much uses this same rationale for Christmas wrapping paper, remnants of Italian bread, Amazon/Sam’s Club delivery cardboard boxes, birthday gift bags, scoops of expensive organic garden soil, vintage flower frogs, and various terra cotta pots that may be sporting “just a hairline crack.”
A short time ago, in this very publication, I waxed poetic about my collection of stuff that no longer had a purpose in my life. I’m going to tack on another reference to that column. That reference is the “junk drawer.” My drawer is in the garage, in my workbench, top drawer. It holds, indefinitely, those items whose time has not yet come. The list includes power transformers/adapters to electronics or tools no longer in my possession, various rubber feet (legs of cymbal stands), two (expended) M16 cartridges, mismatched felt washers and wing nuts (tops of cymbal stands), a Pittsburgh Steelers ashtray (I’m a life-long fan, but I don’t smoke). One day — some day — maybe.
While I’m on the subject of junk drawers, let’s move indoors, into the kitchen. You’re way ahead of me, aren’t you? Yes, we’re going to look at the contents of the ubiquitous kitchen junk drawer. Just about every kitchen, on every continent, in every social-status level, has a junk drawer. Not to be sexist, but 99 percent of all these kitchen junk drawers are controlled, managed, and stocked by the Spousal Unit.
Let’s open the drawer in my/our kitchen and scrutinize the contents. Hmmm, various scented scented wax cubes (for the diffuser), car keys, extra set of car keys (okay), vintage brass candle snuffer (never been used?), indoor-plant food sticks (we do like healthy indoor plants), roll of cellophane tape (okay), various houseplant instruction cards on how to keep your plant alive (like I said earlier, we do enjoy our healthy indoor plants), 5/16-inch allen wrench (so THAT’S where it went!), small tape measure, large pair of scissors and small pair of scissors, neighbor’s front door key (we take turns “dog-sitting” on occasion), two décor wire baskets to keep most of this stuff organized (sic).
So, no, don’t throw away any of this junk, this stuff, these not-important-at-this-very-minute items. Because, just as sure as I have “Hair on my chinny, chin, chin,” you will regret your decision. One day — some day — maybe.
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.