When most guys are doing a DIY project around the ol’ homestead, there are always odd lengths of leftover lumber. You guys know what I’m talking about — that 7 3/5-inch length of pressure treated 2X4, that 19½-inch length of 2-inch PVC pipe, and of course that 4-inch x 11-inch piece of ¾-inch plywood. Now, of course, if that 4-inch x 11-inch piece of ¾-inch plywood had been ¾-inch waferboard or ¾-inch particleboard, yeah, it would have been tossed as trash.

I can’t tell you how many times I had to run up to Lowe’s/Home Depot/Sutherlands/Walmart to get a wall outlet white cover plate, one 5/16-inch threaded eye bolt, two 3/8-wing nuts, or something simple. Especially when I gave away half a dozen outlet covers, still in the plastic wrapper, just a week earlier. It’s a borderline “forehead slap” or a “cuss-fest” moment