It was around 5 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon and I was standing on my front porch when my postman came by with the mail.
“Hi, how are you today?” he greeted me cheerfully.
“Not so good,” I replied mournfully. “OU just lost.”
“Oh no!” he exclaimed, clapping both hands over his ears, one of them full of my mail. “Don’t tell me!”
But it was too late. I’d already told him and ruined his day. Which was almost over as I must be on the tail end of his route.
Too late, I realized what he didn’t want to be told was the outcome of the game.
“I taped the game,” he explained sadly. “I’m going to watch it as soon as I get home. I’ve been trying all day not to hear the score.
“I’ve been going up to houses full of people watching the game and I tried my best not to listen,” he added. It was a beautiful fall day and probably everyone had their front door open, just like we did.
I apologized profusely. I knew just how he felt. I don’t know how many events I’ve had to go to over the years when I was frothing at the bit to be home watching OU or the Dallas Cowboys. I have sat out intermissions by myself, looking neither to the right or left, ready to stick my fingers in my ears if anybody remotely resembling a sports fan and holding a cell phone or, in the olden days, a radio, came near.
It’s not a good idea to go to the lobby during intermissions on game days because, even if you’re not standing next to one, inevitably some loud-mouthed zealot will insist on shouting out the score and you can’t avoid hearing.
If you are recording the game to watch as soon as you get home, knowing the score, win or lose, takes away the suspense and drama of the game that makes it so exciting to watch.
Here’s my suggestion. Whoever goes on stage before the event to remind patrons to turn off their cell phones, should also add: “... and if you turn your cell phone on during intermission, do not announce game scores out loud and spoil it for someone else. If you must tell someone, whisper it in their ear. Or go outside to a dark corner of the parking lot.”
More than once, when I have heard someone begin a sentence with “... and the score is ...” or just, “OU. ...” I have clapped my hands over my ears like my postman and screeched, “Don’t tell me! Don’t tell me!”
And if they went ahead anyway and told the score because they thought it was funny to be a spoiler, I avoided them like a contagious disease forever after.
We sports fans take our fanships seriously, folks, and that is why I felt so guilty about ruining my postman’s day. If he had said, “OK, just for ruining the game for me, I’m not giving you your mail today,” I would have said contritely, “I understand.”
