Global business is tricky, but with 96 percent of the world’s consumers living outside of the United States, selling your products or services internationally could be a huge opportunity. In my last column, I shared some of my experiences working with a region of the world that Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc. has exported to for several years, the Middle East. Today, I will continue that conversation by sharing how a typical business meeting is run in the region.
So, to give everybody a little refresher (or to catch you up if, for some crazy reason, you didn’t read my last column) and with the hope of breaking the illusion that Oklahoma is not an export state ... according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s “Profile of U.S. Importing and Exporting Companies,” among the 3,138 companies that exported goods from Oklahoma in 2018, 84 percent were SMALL AND MEDIUM-sized companies. So, you don’t have to be an aerospace or oil and gas supply company to work in the Middle East. But you do need to realize that doing business in this region is not the same as doing business in the United States or other countries your organization may have worked in, and you must do your homework.
The Middle East is one region where Cosmetic Specialty Labs has been active for several years. The post-COVID economic situation in the country is quite resilient. The region continues to hold an upward trend and has ample cash for investments, both of which help to protect the region’s economy from global downtowns. That being said, a tremendous amount of cultural understanding and learning is required to create a successful business, particularly in the Middle East, where all aspects of life are heavily influenced by culture, tradition, and religion, and Islam cannot be separated from everyday life. But it’s not always like you think it will be, especially for women in business.
One fundamental difference is the business meeting itself. If you are in business, you are undoubtedly aware that the “business meeting” is critical to a company’s success. But there are differences between how meetings held in Lawton, Oklahoma, and Kuwait City, Kuwait, are conducted and what is expected of the participants.
Hospitality is integral to business in a relationship-oriented culture like the Middle East. While gifts are welcome, they are not expected. When visiting my Middle Eastern clients, I typically bring something special from home. On my last visit, Lawton Fort Sill challenge coins and a Proclamation from the lieutenant governor’s office celebrating our long business relationship were HUGE hits with my regional clients. Always remember to avoid alcohol, including alcohol-filled chocolate treats and all pork products. Another thing to remember is to be careful about admiring something; it is likely to be purchased and presented to you, and the giver may be insulted if you decline. Trust me on this one!
While many business meetings are held during meals, which is standard in the United States as well, the traditions around meals differ. Your host will push you to eat and drink, including sweets, which are VERY popular in the region. You are going to eat a LOT, but this is simply the tradition and one reason diabetes is so prevalent in the Middle East. You should eat as much as possible and then decline emphatically but politely.
On another note, you may wait over an hour for your meal as the Arab tradition is often to talk first and then eat. Because the Arab world does business on relationships, time spent in “small talk,” drinking tea, or eating meals together is never wasted. Bring your laptop and be ready when they introduce the business discussion.
Understanding and respecting cultural differences between the Middle East and the West are the first steps to a lasting business relationship. People in other countries work and live differently than Americans, and if we want to sell our widgets overseas, we need to understand different cultures. However, with 85 percent of the goods and services for sale in the Middle East imported, the opportunity can undoubtedly be worth the effort.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.