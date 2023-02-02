Global business is tricky, but with 96 percent of the world’s consumers living outside of the United States, selling your products or services internationally could be a huge opportunity. In my last column, I shared some of my experiences working with a region of the world that Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc. has exported to for several years, the Middle East. Today, I will continue that conversation by sharing how a typical business meeting is run in the region.

So, to give everybody a little refresher (or to catch you up if, for some crazy reason, you didn’t read my last column) and with the hope of breaking the illusion that Oklahoma is not an export state ... according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s “Profile of U.S. Importing and Exporting Companies,” among the 3,138 companies that exported goods from Oklahoma in 2018, 84 percent were SMALL AND MEDIUM-sized companies. So, you don’t have to be an aerospace or oil and gas supply company to work in the Middle East. But you do need to realize that doing business in this region is not the same as doing business in the United States or other countries your organization may have worked in, and you must do your homework.

Tags

Recommended for you