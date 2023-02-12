February is a special month for all my CareerTech colleagues and me. February is National Career and Technical Education Month®. It is a time to showcase the value of CTE and celebrate the importance and relevance of what we do as part of the Oklahoma CareerTech system. We listen, develop, and meet your needs at Great Plains Technology Center. Do you need that? We’re doing that.

Great Plains Technology Center has been answering the needs of our area businesses and industries since 1971. Listening to and collaborating with our industry partners to develop training solutions to their workforce challenges is part of our DNA. It’s our purpose. Whatever our industry partners need, we’re ready to develop curriculum and training courses tailored to meet those needs. Do you need that? We’re doing that. And if we’re not doing that now, we will.