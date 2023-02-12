February is a special month for all my CareerTech colleagues and me. February is National Career and Technical Education Month®. It is a time to showcase the value of CTE and celebrate the importance and relevance of what we do as part of the Oklahoma CareerTech system. We listen, develop, and meet your needs at Great Plains Technology Center. Do you need that? We’re doing that.
Great Plains Technology Center has been answering the needs of our area businesses and industries since 1971. Listening to and collaborating with our industry partners to develop training solutions to their workforce challenges is part of our DNA. It’s our purpose. Whatever our industry partners need, we’re ready to develop curriculum and training courses tailored to meet those needs. Do you need that? We’re doing that. And if we’re not doing that now, we will.
Every one of our career training and business development programs has an advisory committee comprised of industry leaders and professionals who advise us on skills and equipment needed and also bring us insight into what is trending for the future. They help shape and guide our programs and help us to meet the ever-growing need for a skilled workforce.
If you need highly skilled healthcare professionals such as nurses and surgical techs? We can help. How about mechanics trained in the latest technology? Or IT professionals? Construction workers? HVAC technicians? Electricians? We’re ready to train your future and current staff. If you need training specific to your business or industry. Give us a call. For example, when Goodyear needed a program to train industrial maintenance technicians. We were ready. We answered the call when Henniges Automotive in Frederick needed a manufacturing program to develop potential entry-level workers.
It is no secret that a workforce shortage is a global and state concern, and Southwest Oklahoma is no exception. Great Plains Technology Center and our partner technology centers across the state offer the right solution to many of the workforce challenges businesses and industries face today. We have Dr. Francis Tuttle’s vision to thank for that. The late Dr. Tuttle, known as the “architect” of Oklahoma’s vocational-technical schools, pioneered the way for career and technical education in Oklahoma, across the nation, and even garnered international attention. Throughout the years, national and international delegations have traveled to Oklahoma to observe and strive to replicate our success. Oklahoma’s CareerTech system remains among the top systems in the county.
Each of Great Plains Tech’s full-time career training programs, on two campuses in Lawton and Frederick, is designed to train our students in real-world settings, using the same equipment used in the industry in which they are training. In addition, many of our students earn industry certifications needed for future careers. Our graduates offer area businesses a tremendous advantage. These graduates are already highly skilled and have hands-on experience in their industry. We are proud to say we have a 93% positive placement rate.
Students planning for college also gain an advantage, as they can explore careers to find their passion and gain valuable skills to help them succeed. Research says career and technical education students have more college success and completion options.
Join us as we continue to celebrate National CTE month. We’re proud of what we do daily at Great Plains Technology Center and incredibly proud to say we are “powered by Oklahoma CareerTech.” CTE and Great Plains Tech offer opportunities for all students; students who want to pursue a college education, enlist in the military, or enter directly into the workforce. CTE is for ALL students.
To learn more about what we offer at Great Plains Technology Center, I invite you to visit our website at www.greatplains.edu.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center.