Compromise is a dirty word.”
That was a small part of Rep. Frank Lucas’ comments a week ago when he was asked why the two dominant Congressional parties couldn’t seem to get anything done.
Oklahoma’s congressional delegation is invited to the state press association’s annual meeting to participate in a Q&A with newspaper media from around the state. The audience submits a number of questions in writing, posed by a moderator, and each member of Congress takes turns at the mic. When they’re all of the same party, you get a lot of agreement as you might imagine. This year, only Lucas, Rep. Markwayne Mullin and Rep. Stephanie Bice attended.
Lucas explained that not long ago, it was the craziest, most shrill voices that got attention on the campaign trail. Now, those voices have moved to the House floor. Then he added, those who compromise can get attacked at home by their party’s more radical extremes. He was clear such extremes occupy segments of both parties, but it left me wondering if we can step back from the abyss.
I’ve long held members of Congress are largely to blame for the partisanship that dominates the political landscape. Lucas repeated what I’ve been told before: They can still reach a compromise on important issues. But their public pronouncements seldom don’t reflect any degree of camaraderie or statesmanship. They generally devote as much verbiage focused on the evils of the opposition and “the failed policies of (enter your own administration or party here)” as they do to the topic of discussion. In other words, “It’s all their fault and I can’t do the job you want me to because of them.” Unfortunately, there’s a lot of truth to that these days as leadership doesn’t want to give the other side anything to make them look effective.
And that seeps into the electorate. If a person you’ve historically trusted and voted for regularly tells you how horrible the other side is and is the cause of everything wrong in your life, how can you not be influenced? By the same token, if an official regularly tells constituents how evil the other side is, should they be surprised when they’re castigated by those same voters if they later worked alongside the opposition?
Compromise isn’t a dirty word. Or it shouldn’t be. It’s how things get done. No side gets all they want, but it will ideally improve the lives of constituents. And as voters, we need to not eviscerate elected officials who practice the arts of negotiation and statesmanship.
Otherwise, all we’re left with is those shrill voices, each trying to out-outrage the other, cramming poor policy through when they’re in power, only to see it washed away when they inevitably lose control.
Allowing the shrillness of the extremes to dominate the discussion is a zero-sum game. Each side will win — occasionally — and the rest of us lose.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.