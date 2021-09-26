Do something, even if it’s wrong.”
That was one of dad’s recurring pieces of advice as I was growing up. Pair that with the collateral “Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll still get run over if you’re standing still.”
While I got the gist of what dad was saying, I think he’d look around today and decide it wasn’t the best solution. Too many people making too many decisions with no thought as to the consequences.
Don’t like your job? Quit. Oh, but then you wonder who’s going to pay your bills.
Oh, and you don’t want to get pulled over because you have something in your background you know the cops will pull up? Taking off and trying to outrun them probably won’t help the situation.
I know someone who had more than her share of run-ins with law enforcement. The last time I talked to her she was worried she was going to get picked up on a warrant. Why? Well, she’d missed a court date. Why, I asked. Well, the kids had a program at school she went to instead because she wanted to “be there” for her kids. I told her she’d never be able to “be there” as long as she was looking over her shoulder. If she really wanted to be a mom, she had to get rid of all the baggage that was keeping her sidelined.
She still doesn’t have all her issues resolved, but I hope I helped her figure out she had to anticipate the consequences of your actions and take those into consideration when you make a decision. If you’re good with all the possible outcomes, the decision holds less risk. But choosing to ignore one of the consequences doesn’t mean you’re exempt.
If there’s anything that’s caused me to become “harder” with age, I think that’s it. I remember when my daughter was entering college there was a popular bank commercial that included the 1988 song by Queen that includes the lyrics “I want it all, I want it all, I want it all, and I want it now.” I remember, thinking as she was about to depart for campus, what a horrible message that was for young adults.
At college, my daughter was eagerly presented with collegiate-licensed credit card applications with what I thought were extremely high interest rates. Similarly, other students like my daughter-in-law were encouraged to take out large student loans. The theory, I suppose, is you got more of the “college experience” if you finished on plan, or didn’t have to work your way through as I and many of my friends did.
It was in the stone age, but I left college owing only $2,000, having worked full time all the way through and, yes, that’s probably reflected in my GPA. But to me there’s something fundamentally wrong with borrowing tens of thousands of dollars then wanting that loan “forgiven.”
The same thing applies to the massive COVID-relief packages and now the billions included in the infrastructure bills. At some point, won’t all those chickens come home to roost? “I want it all, and I want it now” may be a great song, but I’m thinking it’s not a great way to live your life.
Sorry, dad. I think sometimes doing nothing (at least in the short term) may be the right thing.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.