Oklahoma recently made a significant change to its voting registration process. You can now register to vote online. (It’s important to point out this is only online registration, not online voting.) It took eight years for implementation, after approval by the state Legislature, while the state updated its driver’s license and ID information databases to make the system work.
Now, one group is looking to reform the state’s primary elections.
When our family moved to Oklahoma in the ‘70s, my mother told me several years later she had to switch her voter registration from Republican to Democrat. Few, if any, GOP-registered candidates ran for state or local office in those days so, with Oklahoma’s closed primary system, she was effectively walled out of voting in most races. Today the script has flipped and it’s Democrats who are frequently denied the chance to vote.
According to a July 13 editorial in the Tulsa World, Oklahoma has ranked in the bottom 10 of voter participation since 2008, and finished 49th in 2020. Nearly 20 percent of voters with a contested state Senate race did not get to vote in 2022 because all candidates on the ballot were from a party other than their own. In a closed primary system, if all candidates running are from the same party, the election is decided in the primary or the runoff, not in the general election.
Opponents of the current system say closed primaries lead to extremist candidates. Since their race may be decided in the primary, challengers may try to “out-left” or “out-right” all other challengers. A group called Oklahoma United for Progress is exploring a campaign to reform the system which could include open primaries or ranked-choice voting and is looking to put forward an initiative petition in 2026. What they propose will depend on their research into what Oklahomans want, they say.
Of course, just as the Democrats weren’t inclined to change the rules when they were in power, many Republicans feel similarly now. One official felt he could support allowing right-leaning independents to choose to vote in the Republican primary, similar to the rule that applies in Democratic primaries now.
In an age where political division is as pronounced as I’ve ever seen, I think the reform discussion is warranted. Having 18 percent of Oklahomans as registered independents would seem to indicate a growing segment of our population doesn’t want to be identified with either party. As that number grows, how long will it be before those voters, many of whom I believe are disaffected moderates, will get to the point they’ll demand a change?
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com