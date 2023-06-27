My preference for this columns is to talk about state and local issues. I often default to national politics and polling when something strikes me as interesting. But this week I want to do something different. Let’s talk about Russia.

On the evening of Friday June 23rd Russia experienced what could possibly be described as an attempted insurrection. I use the word possibly because at this point we don’t know for sure what happened. What we do know is that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of a large mercenary army that has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine, accused Vladimir Putin, the leader of Russia, of firing a missile at his men. He then announced that his men would be going to Moscow to overthrow corruption and make changes in the Russian military structure. Putin called the event a mutiny and a “stab in the back” of the Russian people but within 24 hours he had compromised with Prigozhin and agreed to make military reforms while allowing the insurrectionist to live in Belarus, a neighboring country and friend to the Russian government. The mercenaries turned around and halted their advance on Moscow and just like that the situation appears to be over.