Many years ago, I was struck by a notation in a book that said, despite the depth of racial divides, the additional challenge of social class, where differential treatment was afforded haves versus the have nots, produced its own distinct set of problems.
There’s been a lot of talk of late about differing standards of justice. I would imagine most of us agree the well-to-do with deeper pockets and the wherewithal to retain superior legal representation has a better chance of prevailing in court. I still like to think that most judges and lawyers are ethical, reasoned individuals, doing their best to produce an equitable outcome, but I can’t help but believe the public defender fights an uphill battle against a competitor with untold resources.
We’ve seen in recent years elected officials on both sides of the aisle whistle off into the sunset despite having done things I think you and I would have been prosecuted for. More than a few ex-military types have told me they’d have been court-martialed and perhaps imprisoned for having classified information on a private server or in their possession outside established guidelines they told me are pretty clear.
Some time back I questioned the propriety of a county sheriff who said he’d refuse to enforce certain laws he determined to be unconstitutional. The anarchy of such a position is more akin to a feudal lord who makes and enforces the rules, an omnipotent being whose word is law.
Whether that mindset results in sanctuary cities or Second Amendment sanctuaries is equally problematic. If it’s the mayor of New York who hopes to protect undocumented arrivals from the immigration service, or a county sheriff who announced he’ll not enforce federal gun laws, both chart a new path that soon becomes a slippery slope of unintended consequences.
A recent article by the Associated Press explained the 2011 formation of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, which “teaches that elected sheriffs must ‘protect their citizens from the overreach of an out-of-control federal government’ by refusing to enforce any law they deem unconstitutional or ‘unjust.’” One member was quoted as saying, ““The sheriff is supposed to be protecting the public from evil. When your government is evil or out of line, that’s what the sheriff is there for, protecting them from that.”
Unfortunately, any individual with that mindset places themselves above executive, legislative and judicial officeholders. I can’t think of any official in whom I’d place that level of trust.
There cannot be two sets of laws, one for me and one for thee. If that type of authoritarianism takes firm hold, we might as well forget the Constitution. It’ll just be a nice memory of what could have been.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com