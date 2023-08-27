Many years ago, I was struck by a notation in a book that said, despite the depth of racial divides, the additional challenge of social class, where differential treatment was afforded haves versus the have nots, produced its own distinct set of problems.

There’s been a lot of talk of late about differing standards of justice. I would imagine most of us agree the well-to-do with deeper pockets and the wherewithal to retain superior legal representation has a better chance of prevailing in court. I still like to think that most judges and lawyers are ethical, reasoned individuals, doing their best to produce an equitable outcome, but I can’t help but believe the public defender fights an uphill battle against a competitor with untold resources.

